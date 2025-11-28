Should You Sit While Drinking Water? Busting This And More Myths About Drinking Water

Water is a necessity and is required by all living organisms. It helps the body with several important functions such as regulating body temperature, transportation of nutrients and oxygen to cells, digestion, removal of waste products, and more. Ideally, an individual should drink 7-8 glasses of water everyday. While drinking an adequate amount of water is important, there are several myths around it. This eventually affects how people drink water and how much people do.

It is hence crucial that people understand the reality and don't believe the myths. Here are some common myths around drinking water that people should stop believing.

Myths Around Drinking Water, Busted

Myth 1: Drinking water while standing is harmful; you should only drink while sitting.

Fact: Ayurveda suggests that drinking water while standing leads to rapid intake that disrupts digestive balance and may lead to joint issues like arthritis due to toxin accumulation. However, scientifically, there is little evidence supporting this claim. Experts say that there is no harm in drinking water standing up, though drinking water while lying down is something that should be avoided. Drinking while sitting is more about traditional practice than a necessity.

Myth 2: You must drink 8 glasses of water a day.

Fact: This is a popular recommendation that lacks strong evidence. Not everyone needs 8 glasses of water and the amount of water needed varies depending on different factors such as age, weight, climate, and activity level. Most people get sufficient hydration from food and beverages throughout the day. The 8-glass rule most likely originated from a 1945 guideline from the U.S. Food and Nutrition Board, which did not account for water content in food.

Myth 3: Drinking water flushes toxins out of the body.

Fact: While hydration helps the kidneys to function properly, water itself does not flush out toxins. The kidneys filter about 180 litres of blood daily, removing waste regardless of extra water intake beyond what is necessary. Drinking excess water simply leads to increased urine production with no added benefits.

Myth 4: You can't drink too much water; more is always better.

Fact: Excessive water intake can cause hyponatremia or water toxicity, where sodium levels in the blood become dangerously low. Symptoms include confusion, nausea, headaches, and in severe cases, seizures or death. People with certain medical conditions or athletes tend to have more of this risk. Therefore, moderation and listening to thirst cues are important.

Myth 5: Caffeine causes dehydration.

Fact: Contrary to common belief, moderate consumption of caffeinated beverages such as coffee and tea can help you stay hydrated. The diuretic effect of caffeine is mild and does not nullify the fluid intake that comes from these drinks. Thus, caffeinated drinks do hydrate the body, when consumed in moderation.

Myth 6: Thirst is always a good indicator of hydration status.

Fact: Thirst signals dehydration but it may come after you've had a slight water deficit. Older adults often have a lowered thirst response, which increases their risk of dehydration. Thus, regular water intake regardless of thirst is recommended.

Myth 7: Drinking water after meals helps in digestion.

Fact: There is no strong scientific evidence that drinking water immediately after eating improves digestion. It is advised to drink water, at any time, without strict timing around meals.

Myth 8: Water is the only way to stay hydrated.

Fact: Hydration also comes from foods with high water content like fruits and vegetables, as well as other beverages. While plain water is excellent, you can also get your total fluid intake from all sources that help in hydration.

These facts can help you get clarity around widespread misconceptions. It also highlights that good hydration can happen by drinking clean water, and understanding individual needs rather than rigid rules.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.