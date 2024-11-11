Nutritionist Discusses How Detoxing Helps Revitalise Your Body And Mind

Detoxification is also beneficial before and after festivals, weddings, or holidays

Feeling bloated after the festive season? Let's face it – we all do! But don't worry, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has some great tips to help you feel better. In an Instagram video, she explains the benefits of detoxification and how you can achieve it through simple, healthy diet plans. Detoxification is essential for optimal health as it helps remove harmful toxins and waste from the body. It boosts energy, improves digestion by enhancing nutrient absorption and waste elimination, aids in weight loss, strengthens the immune system, reduces inflammation and even promotes healthy, glowing skin. Anjali Mukerjee says, “Everyone can detoxify. Before a wedding, after the festival, post-holiday indulgence — we've all been there. One day of detox can help reset your body after too much alcohol, sweets, or heavy meals.”

The nutritionist asks, “Who should detoxify? So you don't have to be sick in order to detoxify. Everyone can detoxify.” Further, Anjali Mukerjee explains when a person should undergo detoxification and its benefits. As per the nutritionist, if you are celebrating your birthday and want to fit perfectly into your dress, achieve clearer skin, and have lustrous hair – detoxification is the key. After indulging in unhealthy foods, alcohol and sweets on your birthday, a one-day detox can help reverse those effects and get you back on track.

Detoxification is also beneficial before and after festivals, weddings, or holidays. It aids in weight loss, boosts your energy and helps prepare your body for events ahead. Once a week, you can follow a detox routine.

If you have just returned from a holiday and want to get rid of the accumulated toxins, or if you have eaten something that didn't sit well with you at a restaurant, a one-day detox is a perfect solution. It's also great if you're suffering from indigestion. Detoxification helps reset your body and refresh your system, no matter the occasion.

"So, there are a lot of reasons to detoxify," she concludes in the video.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.