When Should You Detoxify? Nutritionist Answers

Body detoxification plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health. Binge-eating, consuming alcohol, smoking and being stressed are some aspects of life that we cannot evade. Not to forget environmental pollutants are also detrimental to our health. Body detoxification becomes essential in such cases to eliminate toxins and impurities. It promotes better digestion, improves our immunity and boosts energy levels. But the question is, when should you detoxify? Fret not, as nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has the answer. She has posted a video on Instagram highlighting how your body sends signals when it requires detoxification.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, you can detox anytime. “Many of you have loved the detox videos and asked, ‘When should I detoxify?' The answer: anytime!” she writes in the caption. However, the nutritionist revealed certain symptoms that make it inevitable that your body needs to detoxify.

Anjali Mukerjee shares that if you are overweight, “feeling bloated, constipated, experiencing body odour, headaches, muscle stiffness, or chronic fatigue — it's your body's way of telling you that it's time to detox.” To help in the detoxification process, she suggests using the 1-Day Detox in a Box kit. “This carefully curated kit contains everything you need to cleanse your system, reduce toxins, and reset your body,” she says.

Anjali Mukerjee has previously talked about the 1-Day Detox in a Box kit. The clip begins with the nutritionist offering some insights on panchakarma, an Ayurvedic term for detoxification. Here's what she said: “If you are leading a life of excesses, you will accumulate toxins, you will gain weight, you will spoil your metabolism and develop disease. Ayurveda recommends panchakarma detoxification. By that process, all the toxins are removed to make you healthy. So to make things easy for you this Detox In A Box helps you remove unwanted toxins so that you can lead a healthy and disease-free life. This box contains almost 13 items — five to six juices and a couple of teas. So set aside one day in a week and consume the contents of this box to begin a detox journey.”

The products inside the box aid in losing calories, enhancing metabolism and increasing energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.