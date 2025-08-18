Can Drinking Hot Beverages Daily Cause Cancer? Know All Possible Side Effects

Starting the day with a hot cup of tea, coffee, or just water is a ritual for many. However, drinking very hot beverages has been associated with an increased risk of certain types of cancer, particularly oesophageal cancer. According to the World Health Organisation, consuming drinks at temperatures above 65 degree C (149 degree F) can lead to thermal injury to the oesophagus. This thermal damage can cause inflammation and, over time, potentially contribute to cancer.

Another study published in the International Journal of Cancer found that drinking piping hot beverages can increase the risk of oesophageal cancer. The study explained that individuals who like their beverage to be warmer than 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit) and consumed more than 700 ml of tea per day had a 90% higher risk of oesophageal cancer compared to those who drank less tea and at cooler temperatures.

About oesophageal cancer

Oesophageal cancer is a growth of cells that starts in the oesophagus. Difficulty swallowing, chest pain, cough, heartburn, indigestion and unintentional weight loss are a few symptoms of oesophageal cancer. Risk factors for oesophageal cancer include conditions and habits that irritate the oesophagus. Some of these include bile reflux, difficulty swallowing, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease and a steady habit of drinking very hot liquids.

Other drawbacks of drinking hot beverages

1. Thermal burns

One of the most immediate risks of drinking hot beverages is the potential for burns in the mouth, throat and oesophagus. This can be particularly painful and might require medical attention if the burns are severe.

2. Mucosal damage

Regularly consuming hot beverages might cause damage to the mucous membranes lining the oesophagus, which can lead to chronic inflammation. This can increase the risk of long-term complications.

3. Inflammation

Regular consumption of hot drinks may cause chronic inflammation in the oesophagus. This can disrupt normal cellular processes and increase the risk of cancer.

4. Digestive issues

While warm water can aid in digestion, some studies suggest extremely hot beverages may lead to digestive issues. Individuals may experience irritation in the stomach lining.

5. Taste alteration

Very hot drinks can dull taste sensations. This can make it difficult to enjoy the flavours of foods and beverages.

It has also been observed that individuals develop a habit of drinking extremely hot beverages over time. To minimise risks, let hot beverages cool to a moderate temperature before consumption. Enjoying drinks at a safe temperature can help mitigate these potential health risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.