Nutritionist Shares Why Chugging Beer Is Not The Solution To Get Rid Of Kidney Stones

Kidney stones are a common yet painful condition that affects millions of people around the world. They are hard deposits that form in the kidneys when minerals like calcium or uric acid crystallise and clump together. Common symptoms include sharp pain in the lower back, nausea, and difficulty urinating. Factors such as dehydration, a high-protein or high-salt diet, and low fluid intake can increase the risk of developing kidney stones. While smaller stones often pass naturally, some cases require medical attention.

A popular belief suggests that drinking beer can help flush out kidney stones – but is that really true? Recently, dietitian and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has addressed this common myth in an informative Instagram video. “Beer helps to flush out kidney stones. Really?” she asks in the clip before diving into the facts.

Calling the notion “one chilled myth,” Nmami explains that beer acts as a diuretic, which may temporarily increase urine output. However, she warns that “once alcohol starts kicking in, it will only cause dehydration, exactly the opposite of what your kidney really needs.” She further points out that beer contains oxalate – a compound known to contribute to stone formation – thereby increasing the risk instead of reducing it.

“So, if you really want to protect your kidney health,” she adds, “follow these three tips diligently.”

Three Ways To Protect Kidney Health

First, Nmami Agarwal advises focusing on water intake and ensuring the body stays well-hydrated.

Next, she urges viewers to limit oxalate-rich food items while maintaining a balanced calcium intake.

Her third and final suggestion is to add citric foods like oranges and lemons to your diet to help prevent kidney stone formation.

In conclusion, Nmami Agarwal shares, “So the next time someone says cheers to your kidney health, raise your water tumbler, not your beer mug. If kidney health is your goal, do not do cheers with beer… swipe away the myth, and sip smart.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.