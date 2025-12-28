Pressed For Time? Try This Nutritionist-Recommended 5-Minute High-Protein Spread

Protein is a crucial part of your diet that keeps you fuller for longer, maintains energy and curbs your mid-day cravings. Whether you have eggs for breakfast, lentils during lunch or paneer at dinner, adding protein helps your body repair, recover and stay strong. But in the rush of everyday life, we hardly find the time to whip up a quick and easy protein-packed dish. But fret not, clinical nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared the perfect 5-minute recipe for a protein spread on Instagram, which is not only delicious but can be paired with a variety of items.

According to Palak Nagpal, “one bowl equals one powerful protein serving. 28 grams of protein, creamy and colourful, ready in just 5 minutes. This high-protein bowl works perfectly as a healthy snack, a protein-rich dip, or a light, balanced meal. If you're looking for quick protein ideas that don't feel boring, this is it.”

Ingredients Required:

100 grams of paneer

½ a cup of hung curd

2-3 tablespoons of grated beetroot

1 small garlic glove

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

A pinch of chilli flakes

1-2 tablespoons of water for blending

Method:

Add grated beetroot, paneer, salt, garlic, pepper, chilli flakes and water into a blender. Mix them until smooth and creamy before transferring the thick concoction into a bowl. Take a dollop of the hung curd and mix the ingredients gently until they combine well. After that, adjust the seasoning as per the paste. You are all done. Now, simply serve it fresh.

How To Eat:

Pair this protein bowl with veggie sticks like cucumber, carrot and bell peppers, spread it on sourdough or millet toast, add it to wraps and sandwiches, or serve it alongside a fresh salad or roasted vegetables.

Benefits:

Paneer and Curd: They support muscle repair and satiety while also being good for the bones.

Beetroot: This vegetable improves blood circulation and supports skin glow.

This vegetable improves blood circulation and supports skin glow. Garlic and Spices: Since they are anti-inflammatory, garlic and spices boost immunity

So, easy high-protein meals don't need fancy ingredients. All you require are just smart combinations that keep you full and satisfied.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.