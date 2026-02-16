Eating Mustard, Peanut And Other Seed Oils? It Could Be Slowly Affecting Your Liver; Here's How

You must have used mustard oil in your tadka, or the groundnut oil for frying, and sometimes sunflower oil for everyday cooking. For many Indian households, seed oils are a kitchen staple. But could these commonly used oils be quietly affecting your liver health? Recently, concerns have grown excessive consumption of certain refined seed oils, especially when combined with a highly processed, high-calorie diet. While oils themselves are not inherently harmful, how much you use, how they are processed, and how often they are reheated can make a significant difference to your liver.

What are seed oils?

Seed oils are extracted from plant seeds. Common examples include:

Mustard oil

Peanut or groundnut oil

Sunflower oil

Soybean oil

Corn oil

They are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, particularly omega-6 fats. In moderate amounts, these fats are essential for the body. Problems arise when omega-6 intake significantly outweighs omega-3 intake, which is common in modern diets.

The liver connection

Your liver plays a central role in fat metabolism. It processes dietary fats and helps regulate cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar. According to journal PLOS One, when you consume excessive amounts of refined seed oils, especially through deep-fried and ultra-processed foods, it can contribute to fat accumulation in liver cells. Over time, this may increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, now referred to as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. This condition occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver in people who drink little or no alcohol.

How reheated oils make it worse

One major concern is repeatedly heating cooking oils at high temperatures. The findings of a 2020 study indicate that prolonged consumption of thermally oxidized mixed vegetable oils can significantly impair liver function and severely damage its structure, primarily through fat accumulation and oxidative stress, even at both high and low doses.

When oils are overheated or reused multiple times, they can produce harmful compounds such as aldehydes and oxidised fats. These substances increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. The liver, being the primary detoxifying organ, bears the brunt of this damage. Chronic exposure may worsen liver inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Street food and deep-fried snacks are often prepared in reused oil, which raises additional concerns.

Omega-6 overload and inflammation

Omega-6 fatty acids are not harmful by themselves. However, modern diets often contain far more omega-6 than omega-3 fats. An imbalanced ratio may promote low-grade chronic inflammation, which is linked to obesity, insulin resistance and fatty liver disease. If your diet is heavy in refined seed oils, processed snacks and fried foods, but low in omega-3 sources like fatty fish, walnuts or flaxseeds, the imbalance may strain metabolic health over time.

Does this mean you should stop using mustard or peanut oil?

Not necessarily. Cold-pressed mustard oil and groundnut oil, when used in moderation and not overheated, can be part of a balanced diet. Mustard oil, for instance, contains monounsaturated fats and some omega-3 fatty acids. The problem is not the oil alone. It is excessive quantity, repeated heating, and an overall diet high in refined carbohydrates and processed foods.

Signs your liver may be under stress

Fatty liver disease often develops silently. However, warning signs can include:

Persistent fatigue

Unexplained weight gain, especially around the abdomen

Elevated liver enzymes on blood tests

Insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes

In many cases, it is detected incidentally during routine health check-ups or ultrasounds.

How to protect your liver

You do not need to eliminate seed oils entirely, but you can take smarter steps:

Avoid reheating oil multiple times. Limit deep-fried foods. Use moderate quantities of oil rather than free pouring. Balance omega-6 intake with omega-3 rich foods. Include whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, pulses and lean protein. Exercise regularly to improve fat metabolism.

Rotating between oils and choosing less processed, cold-pressed varieties may also help. No single food causes liver disease on its own. Liver health reflects your overall lifestyle, including diet, physical activity, sleep and metabolic health. Seed oils become problematic when they are part of a broader pattern of overeating, inactivity and high intake of processed foods. If you are concerned about your liver health, consider speaking with a healthcare professional and getting routine blood tests to monitor liver enzymes and metabolic markers.

Mustard, peanut and other seed oils are not harmful in isolation. However, excessive consumption, especially in the form of repeatedly heated and deep-fried foods, may gradually contribute to liver stress. Small, consistent dietary adjustments can go a long way in protecting one of the most hardworking organs in your body. Your liver works around the clock. Treat it with the care it deserves.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.