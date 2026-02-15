Nutritionist Links Dull Skin To Liver Health, Recommends Everyday Foods For Detox Support

Glowing skin is often associated with expensive serums and elaborate skincare routines. However, some health experts believe that what shows up on the skin may actually begin within. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, persistent dullness — despite following a strict beauty regimen — could be linked to how efficiently the liver performs its detoxifying functions.

A growing body of wellness guidance suggests that stubborn, dull skin could be connected to liver health. While dermatologists place greater emphasis on topical treatments and UV protection, nutritionists and integrative health professionals contend that the liver's detoxifying function can have a substantial impact on skin clarity, tone and texture.

In a recent Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee highlights the link between skin health and liver function. Addressing those concerned about dull skin even after adhering to strict beauty regimens, she explains that the root cause might not be external but internal — specifically, the liver's capacity to eliminate toxins.

Liver Function and Skin Appearance

According to Mukerjee, proper liver function is essential for detoxification, as it removes toxic chemicals from the blood. When this process is disrupted, toxins can build up and manifest externally as acne, pigmentation, and a "grey, muddy" complexion, she says.

Her post further notes that smoking, alcohol consumption, oxidative stress, chronic stress, and poor mitochondrial function — the latter affecting cellular energy production — are factors that can hinder liver detoxification.

Although topical care is frequently prioritised by dermatologists, the nutritionist's message supports a more holistic perspective, suggesting that skin health can reflect systemic imbalances. Supporting liver function through diet and lifestyle is widely recognised as beneficial for overall health. As Mukerjee mentions in the caption, “Small daily habits create visible skin change.”

Everyday Foods for Liver Support

Mukerjee lists several easily accessible foods that may aid the liver's natural detoxification processes:

Coriander: Rich in antioxidants, coriander may help lower oxidative stress, whether consumed as juice or fresh leaves.

Rich in antioxidants, coriander may help lower oxidative stress, whether consumed as juice or fresh leaves. Amla (Indian gooseberry): Packed with polyphenols and vitamin C, amla juice may help protect skin health and combat free radicals.

Packed with polyphenols and vitamin C, amla juice may help protect skin health and combat free radicals. Lemon water with pink salt: Proper hydration and citrus bioflavonoids may support bile flow and digestion.

Proper hydration and citrus bioflavonoids may support bile flow and digestion. Green tea: Known for its catechin content, green tea has antioxidant properties that have been linked in some studies to improved liver enzyme levels.

Known for its catechin content, green tea has antioxidant properties that have been linked in some studies to improved liver enzyme levels. Dietary fibre: Foods including fruits, vegetables, and isabgol (psyllium husk) support gut health, which is closely connected to liver function through the gut–liver axis.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, gradual dietary changes can eventually result in noticeable improvements in skin clarity. Although she does not present these foods as cures, she suggests them as supportive strategies that complement medical treatment, a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.