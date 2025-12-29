Dermatologist Busts 5 Skincare Myths About Active Ingredients

Skincare advice is everywhere today. From reels to comments to random DMs, everyone seems to have an opinion on what you should or should not apply to your face. Active ingredients like salicylic acid, retinoids, glycolic acid, vitamin C and even snail mucin are often surrounded by fear, confusion and half-truths. Many people end up avoiding great ingredients simply because of common myths that have been repeated for years. The result? Missed results, wasted money and unnecessary skin stress. Dermatologist (Major) Gurveen Waraich has addressed this exact problem in an Instagram video. She busts five popular skincare myths about active ingredients. Here is a clear breakdown of what she has explained:

Myth 1: Salicylic Acid Cannot Be Used In The Morning

This is not true. Dr Gurveen explains that salicylic acid does not make your skin sun-sensitive. It can be safely used in the morning as a toner, serum, or gel. Just like any active, it should always be paired with sunscreen. Morning use is completely fine when done correctly.

Myth 2: Retinoids Make Your Skin Thin

The dermatologist strongly debunks this one. Retinoids are not steroids. Steroids thin the skin, not retinoids. In fact, retinoids stimulate new collagen and improve blood supply in the skin. Over time, they actually make your skin stronger and more resilient, not weaker.

Myth 3: Glycolic Acid Is Not Suitable For Indian Skin

According to Dr Gurveen, glycolic acid is one of the best ingredients for pigmentation in Indian skin. The key lies in using the right strength, correct formulation and proper frequency. When used well, it can give excellent results.

Myth 4: Snail Mucin Can Fix Pores, Scars And Pigmentation

Snail mucin is often overhyped. She clarifies that it is mainly a hydrating ingredient. It does not reduce acne scars, pigmentation, or stimulate collagen. It is great for moisture, but not a miracle treatment.

Myth 5: Vitamin C Should Not Be Used In The Morning

This is another common misunderstanding. Vitamin C is one of the best antioxidants. It protects the skin from environmental and sun damage. Dr Gurveen recommends using it in the morning, always followed by sunscreen, for maximum benefit.

Dr Gurveen's takeaway is clear. Do not fear active ingredients blindly. Understand them, use them correctly, and let science guide your skincare choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.