Nutritionist Shares 5 Easy Snacks That Can Help You Achieve Glowing Skin

Tired of thinking about easy snack recipes that will not harm your skin? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has come up with five delicious options and explained how they can benefit the skin. Alongside an Instagram video, she writes, “Snack Your Way to Radiant Skin,” adding that incorporating these easy snacks into your routine can support your skincare naturally.

Easy snacks that can help you achieve glowing skin, according to Lovneet Batra, are as follows:

Pomegranate

The nutritionist says this natural fruit is easy to incorporate into your diet. She recommends adding it to your morning routine.

Why it works: She reveals that pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and polyphenols that reduce oxidative stress and support collagen production. It also helps maintain skin elasticity and gives a natural glow.

Fig

Start your day with a fig soaked overnight in milk, and you may notice a visible change in your skin's glow.

Why it works: The nutritionist explains that the natural prebiotic fibre in figs supports healthy gut bacteria, promotes clearer, calmer skin and helps with hydration.

Beetroot

She recommends having beetroot juice in the morning or pairing beetroot with hummus as an evening snack.

Why it works: Batra reveals that beetroot contains nitrates and betalains, which improve blood flow. Chickpeas, on the other hand, provide protein for skin repair. This ultimately helps enhance skin tone and supports the repair of damaged cells.

Alongside this, the nutritionist suggests minimising salty and sugary snacks. She shares, "Make sure your evening snacks are not high in salt and sugar. So you could go for either roasted chana or unsalted pistachio."

Roasted Chana

The nutritionist reveals that chickpeas may reduce hormonal or sugar-driven breakouts via the gut-skin connection.

Why it works: Chana is high in protein and fibre, which helps stabilise blood sugar and feed the gut microbiome, as per Batra.

Unsalted Pistachio

According to the nutritionist, this snack keeps the skin hydrated and soft and reduces premature ageing.

Why it works: She reveals that pistachios are rich in vitamin E and healthy fats that protect the skin from free radical damage.

She further explains, “Your skin reflects what you feed it daily. These simple, nutrient-dense snacks work from within by supporting collagen, circulation, gut health, and blood sugar balance — all key pillars of healthy skin.”

The nutritionist ended her post with the statement, “Your skin always shows what your plate looks like.”

In conclusion, it is important to remember that consistent, smart snacking can contribute to a healthier gut, balanced hormones and long-term skin glow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.