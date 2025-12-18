A 10-Minute Walk Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Changing Your Diet, Here's How

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is crucial for several reasons. For diabetics, keeping blood sugar within a target range helps prevent complications such as nerve damage, kidney disease, and cardiovascular problems. For non-diabetics, stable blood sugar levels are important for overall health and well-being, as they can affect energy levels, mood, and cognitive function. Consistently high or low blood sugar can lead to fatigue, irritability, and even cause long-term health issues. Small diet and lifestyle changes can significantly promote healthy blood sugar levels. Recently, in an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a popular gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, revealed one simple method that can help lower blood sugar levels without making any extreme changes to diet.

Lower your blood sugars with this simple trick

"Most people think blood sugar control requires strict diets. But one simple habit can lower glucose almost as effectively as diet changes. Just walk for 10 minutes after meals and let your muscles lower your sugar naturally," Dr. Sethi mentioned in the post.

Incorporating regular physical activity, such as walking after meals, can also greatly enhance blood sugar control. Walking helps muscles use glucose for energy, which can reduce blood sugar levels after a meal. It promotes better insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use insulin more effectively to manage glucose levels. Additionally, walking after meals can aid digestion and improve overall metabolic health.

According to Dr. Sethi, this works best for:

Prediabetics

Individuals with type 2 diabetes

Those with fatty liver

Insulin resistance

Individuals trying to lose weight

Those with belly fat

Sugar cravings

Why does it work?

"Your leg muscles act like a sponge. When they move, they pull glucose directly out of your bloodstream. Less glucose in the blood means less insulin release and less insulin means less fat being sent to the liver. This specifically matters for fatty liver," Dr. Sethi explained.

What are the benefits of walking after meals?

Dr. Sethi mentioned the following benefits of this simple practice:

Smaller blood sugar spikes

Low insulin levels

Reduced fat storage in the liver

Less belly fat

Fewer sugar crashes

More steady energy

"The best part is that you don't need speed, you don't need a step goal, and you don't need a workout. Even walking around your home works," he concluded.

Some other tips to maintain healthy blood sugar levels:

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid processed foods and sugary snacks.

Practice portion control to prevent overeating. Using smaller plates can help in managing the amount of food you consume.

Choose foods with a low glycemic index (GI) that release glucose slowly into the bloodstream. Examples include legumes, oats, and non-starchy vegetables.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Staying hydrated helps your kidneys flush out excess sugar through urine.

Engaging in regular physical activity can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels.

Chronic stress can affect blood sugar levels. Incorporate stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises into your routine.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Poor sleep can lead to increased insulin resistance and higher blood sugar levels.

If you have diabetes or are at risk, regular monitoring of your blood sugar can help you stay informed and make necessary adjustments.

Reducing alcohol consumption can help stabilise blood sugar levels, as alcohol can interfere with glucose metabolism.

Regular check-ups with your doctor or a dietitian can provide personalised advice and support for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

Overall, by making mindful dietary choices and incorporating regular activity, both diabetics and non-diabetics can support their blood sugar levels and improve their overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.