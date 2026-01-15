Feeling Constipated Despite Fibre-Rich Diet? Expert Reveals Causes

Even if your diet is full of fibre, constipation can still strike. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the issue often goes beyond what you eat. “One of the most common reasons is slow gut-brain signalling due to hectic lifestyles,” she says. Another culprit? A fibre mismatch. She said many people eat insoluble fibre from raw vegetables and salads but do not drink enough water or include soluble fibre and pectin-rich foods like apples, guavas, and pears. This imbalance can actually worsen constipation. Batra further mentioned that meal timings also matter. "Skipping breakfast, eating only one meal a day, or having late dinners can decrease gut motility by up to 40 per cent," she adds.

She said that constipation isn't always a fibre problem. Even with a clean, fibre-rich diet, bowel movements can slow when gut motility is impaired. "Constipation often reflects how the gut moves, not just what you eat," she added.

Batra said that stress, reduced vagal tone and impaired neuronal signalling can lower colonic contractions. "When peristalsis slows, stool sits longer in the colon, becoming harder and drier," she wrote.

In cases of slow-transit constipation, she said that excess insoluble fibre can increase bloating and worsen stool retention. Soluble fibres, such as psyllium and Beta-glucans, are more effective because they retain water and improve stool consistency.

"Even the timing of meals and sleep patterns can influence colon function," Batra said, noting, "The colon follows its own clock genes. Irregular sleep, late-night eating, and light at night blunt these rhythms, slowing colonic movement and weakening the morning bowel reflex."

Batra mentioned that hydration is another key factor which is often overlooked by "healthy eaters." Fibre without adequate water can harden stool, worsening slow-transit constipation rather than improving it.

"Constipation is a motility, nervous system, sleep, and hydration issue—not a lack of clean food or fibre," she wrote. The key takeaway: addressing constipation requires a holistic approach that balances fibre type, hydration, meal timing, stress management, and healthy sleep patterns, rather than relying on fibre alone.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.