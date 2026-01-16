"Naturally Gluten-Free, Rich In Antioxidants," Nutritionist Reveals Benefits Of Sorghum

An ancient grain native to Africa and Australia, sorghum has been cultivated around the world for over 5,000 years. In India, the millet is known as jowar and has long been an integral part of the country's culinary landscape. From being used in traditional dishes like rotis to serving as a key ingredient in modern recipes, sorghum's adaptability and nutritional value have earned it a special place in Indian cuisine. The millet is now gaining popularity as a superfood due to its impressive nutritional profile and multiple health benefits. In a post shared on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains why sorghum deserves a spot on your plate.

Benefits Of Sorghum

1. Planet-friendly

Sorghum is widely recognised as a “planet-friendly” or “pro-planet” grain due to its resilience and relatively low environmental footprint compared to major cereals such as maize and wheat. It is highly drought-tolerant and uses roughly 30% less water than comparable grains.

2. Iron powerhouse

The millet remains a valuable dietary option for addressing iron deficiency, as it provides higher mineral levels than many other common staple cereals. Uncooked whole-grain sorghum typically contains between 2.25 mg and 4.4 mg of iron per 100 g.

3. Rich in natural antioxidants

Sorghum contains a wide range of phenolic compounds that are more abundant than those found in several other major millets. It is one of the few natural sources of unique antioxidants such as luteolinidin and apigeninidin. These pigments are more stable at high pH levels than the anthocyanins commonly found in fruits and vegetables.

According to the nutritionist, sorghum is a naturally gluten-free food option, making it an excellent alternative for individuals with gluten intolerance. It is rich in antioxidants and helps combat inflammation and oxidative stress. The millet also supports sustained energy levels, boosts metabolism, and enhances immunity and gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.