Nutritionist Recommends Desi Ghee For Modern Skin Care; 4 Simple Ways To Use

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, it is quite normal to overlook the wisdom of traditional remedies, especially when new creams and serums are being launched on a regular basis. One such treasure that has stood the test of time is ghee - a major part of Ayurvedic practices for centuries. Apart from being a staple in Indian kitchens, ghee has long been recommended as a natural healing balm for the skin, offering nourishment and protection in its purest form.

So, why this traditional fat still matters for modern skin care? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has explained this in details in a post on Instagram.

"Your skincare is expensive because your diet is cheap? Ghee fixes that," she wrote in a short clip, while highlighting various health benefits of ghee in the caption.

Skin Benefits of Ghee

1. Supports Skin Cell Renewal

The nutritionist shared that ghee supplies fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin A, that is essential for healthy skin cell turnover. Applying ghee on your skin helps in maintaining smooth texture, while it even supports natural repair of the skin.

2. Strengthens Skin Barrier

Unlike many chemical-based moisturisers, ghee is soothing for sensitive skin and rarely causes irritation. The natural fats in it nourish the skin's lipid layer. "A strong barrier reduces water loss, improves hydration, and protects the skin from environmental stressors," Batra wrote.

3. Helps In Calming Inflammation

Ghee contains butyrate, a four-carbon short-chain fatty acid that not only helps in regulating inflammation, but also supports gut health. While inflammatory stress often reflects on the skin as acne, redness, or flare-ups, this internal support shows externally over time.

4. Improves Nutrient Absorption

Consumption of ghee further enhances the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients as well as antioxidants from vegetables and spices. When these are absorbed in a better way, it means better utilisation and showcases healthier skin outcomes.

5. Supports Healthy Skin Ageing

In ghee, there are antioxidant nutrients that help protect our skin cells from oxidative damage. Further, it supports elasticity, glow, and long-term skin resilience.

"Skin health isn't just about what you apply — it's about what you absorb and assimilate," Batra wrote.

Best Ways to Use Ghee

There are several ways through which ghee can be incorporated into your daily skincare routine:

Night cream: It can serve as a substitute to night cream. Massaging the skin with a thin layer of ghee before bed can act as a natural overnight moisturiser.

Lip balm: Since ghee has thick consistency, it becomes the perfect choice for healing cracked lips.

Massage oil: It is often stated that ghee promotes circulation and relaxation while nourishing the skin.

DIY masks: People blend ghee with turmeric or honey to make a natural face mask for glowing skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.