Study Finds Omega-3 May Slow Down Myopia Progression In Kids, Says Expert

More children are needing glasses at younger ages, leaving parents concerned about the causes. Many wonder whether it's due to increased screen time, long hours of studying, or other factors affecting their child's vision. "In India, especially, the prevalence of myopia is climbing steeply, and while lifestyle habits matter, research now shows nutrition could be playing a bigger role than we imagined," said lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

Mr Coutinho pointed to new findings from the Hong Kong Children Eye Study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, which tracked over 1,000 children, suggesting that a deficiency of Omega-3 nutrients can cause myopia in children.

The study found a strong association between higher intake of Omega-3 fatty acids and slower myopia progression. The study revealed that children who consumed more Omega-3-rich food had healthier eyes and slower progression of nearsightedness, even after accounting for screentime, outdoor activity, and family history.

"It's not 'just the gadgets' or 'just genetics'- nutrition matters too," Mr Coutinho explained. He stated that over 36 percent of children worldwide were myopic in 2023 and by 2050, this could rise to nearly 50 percent.

Omega-3 plays an important role in eye health. It helps in improving blood flow at the back of the eye, keeping tissues nourished and also maintains the structural strength of the eye wall by reducing abnormal elongation.

It also provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidative protection for fragile eye cells. It may also ease dry eye symptoms in kids who use screens extensively.

He also mentioned food items rich in Omega-3. For vegetarians, he recommended adding flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, hemp seeds, edamame, seaweed, and algae to meals. "Add ground flaxseeds to roti, walnuts to snacks, or seaweed to soups," he suggested.

For non-vegetarians, he advised smaller, low-mercury fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, anchovies, and herring, along with free-range whole eggs. "For non-vegetarians, smaller low-mercury fish are safer than large ones," he said.

Supplements, he cautioned, should only be given under pediatric guidance.

He further advised avoiding nuts, seeds, or fish in case of allergies, and consulting a doctor if a child is on medications like blood thinners, as supplements cannot replace medical care.

"No single nutrient prevents myopia- pair good food with outdoor play, mindful screen use, and regular eye exams," he stated. He advised children to spend at least 2 hours outdoor every day, take regular screen breaks, avoid long periods of reading or close-up work and limit screen time during the night.

"Myopia has many causes, but nutrition is an overlooked piece of the puzzle. Small daily choices can safeguard your child's long-term vision," he added.

He also shared the 20-20-20 eye exercise rule: After every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This relaxes the eye muscles and reduces strain. Mr Coutinho said, "Small daily changes today can make a big difference for your child's vision tomorrow. Be educated. Not influenced."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.