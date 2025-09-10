Maintaining optimal health is crucial for any individual and a balanced diet plays a significant role in achieving this. Essential nutrients like vitamin D, B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc and magnesium play a vital role in maintaining strong bones, immune function, heart health and brain function.

With increasingly busy lifestyles, it can be challenging to include all these nutrients in our diet. This is especially true for Indian men, who often face unique health challenges due to a combination of genetic predispositions, dietary habits and environmental factors. To bridge that gap, Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares 3 supplements that Indian men should take to support their overall health.

Essential supplements for Indian men:

1. Omega-3 with DHA:

Your brain is comprised of nearly 60% fat with DHA. A key omega-3 fatty acid plays a crucial role in brain function and structure. DHA acts as the insulation for brain cells, enabling smooth transmission of signals. Without sufficient DHA, cognitive function can be impaired.

To ensure optimal brain health, consider testing your omega-3 index or blood DHA levels and aim for a daily intake of 500-700 mg of DHA. While flaxseed is a popular choice, Algal oil is also a great option for Omega-3.

2. Zinc:

Climate change and elevated carbon dioxide are reducing nutrient density in the soil. This Zinc Soil Trap means even if you eat well, the food doesn't have enough zinc. Toxic waste from the industries pollutes the soil and shuts down the plant uptake of zinc despite having adequate zinc levels in the soil.

Check your levels, look for signs of deficiency, test your levels and if required, supplement with a good quality Zinc Citrate or Gluconate.

3. B complex:

Factors like stress, alcohol consumption, certain medications (such as metformin and PPIs), and a diet high in ultra-processed foods can rapidly deplete B vitamins in the body.

Simply supplementing with B12 may not be enough, as deficiencies in other B vitamins like B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and folate can still occur. These deficiencies can impact energy levels, mood, and immune function. Don't just top up B12. Use a balanced B-complex in the morning and feel the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.