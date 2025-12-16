Inside Director Rob Reiner's Fight With Son At Christmas Party Before Murder

Hollywood icon Rob Reiner's drug-addicted son Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, had a massive blow-up at late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien's Christmas party Saturday, according to US media reports. The "very loud argument" between Nick and his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, "freaked out" everyone at the party and left the Reiners terrified of what Nick would do next, the New York Post reported, quoting sources.

The bitter blowout that occurred fewer than 24 hours before the Hollywood director and his wife were found dead at their Brentwood home happened possibly because Nick was back on drugs and was refusing yet another go at treatment after at least 17 stints in rehab since age 15, according to sources.

"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,'' a source told People magazine.

A family friend of Reiners, who lives near their home, told The New York Post that after the argument at Conan's holiday party, the "When Harry Met Sally" director had been telling people that the family was scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating.

"Nick was supposedly off drugs," but then talk surfaced that he was "not so much off them,'' the neighbour said. He also noted that the accused killer son, during his lowest point over the years, was "badly addicted to a combo of opiates and heroin."

Another friend of the family said, "I know [the parents] wanted him to get help and go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home – he did not want to get treatment at a facility.

"And I know they have argued about that for years.''

Rob Reiner's Death

The bodies of the 78-year-old actor-director and his wife, 70-year-old Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, with multiple reports that they had been stabbed to death or had their throats slit.

Hours later on Monday, Los Angeles police charged their son, Nick Reiner, 32, for the brutal double killings that shocked movie fans around the world.

Los Angeles police chief Jim McDonnell told reporters the younger Reiner was arrested a few hours after the alarm was raised.

"He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held," McDonnell said.

Nick Reiner, who has a history of substance abuse stretching back to his teenage years, had argued with his parents at a glitzy Hollywood party on Saturday evening, media reported.

Entertainment outlet TMZ said the bodies had been found on Sunday afternoon by the couple's daughter, who told police another family member had killed them.

As tributes poured in from entertainers and politicians, Donald Trump unleashed an extraordinary broadside, suggesting that Reiner brought on his own murder by criticising the US president.

Trump claimed the Reiners had died "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession," the Republican leader wrote.

Later, he doubled down, telling reporters that Reiner was "very bad for our country".