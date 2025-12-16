Who Is Nick Reiner, Son Accused Of Killing Hollywood Director Rob Reiner, Wife

The 32-year-old son of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner is "responsible" for the deaths of his parents, according to Los Angeles police. Nick Reiner was seen arguing with his father at a holiday party on Saturday at Conan O'Brien's home, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the incident.

He has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing deaths and is currently being held without bail, authorities said. The couple were discovered murdered in their Brentwood home by their daughter on Sunday.

The case will be given to prosecutors on Tuesday as they consider formal charges against Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody hours after Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead. Police haven't said anything about a motive for the killings yet.

Representatives for the Reiner family have not released a statement on the issue so far, and it wasn't immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Who Is Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner is the second of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's three children. Nick has battled with substance abuse for most of his life, which began in his teens. Nick Reiner had entered rehab for the first time around his 15th birthday, according to Parade, and had already done over a dozen stays in rehabilitation facilities by 2016.

Due to his tryst with substance abuse, Nick Reiner had a troubled relationship with his father. Rob and Nick Reiner had explored their difficult relationship and Nick Reiner's struggles with drugs in a semi-autobiographical 2016 film, "Being Charlie".

Nick Reiner has spoken publicly of his struggles with addiction. By 18, he had cycled in and out of treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness and relapses in between.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas...I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun," Nick Reiner recalled in a 2016 interview, according to People.

He had claimed that his homelessness was a result of choosing not to return to rehab. "If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless," he said.

About Rob Reiner

Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work included some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and '90s, including "This is Spinal Tap," "A Few Good Men," "When Harry Met Sally", and "The Princess Bride."

His role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in Norman Lear's 1970s TV classic "All in the Family" as a liberal foil to Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame and won him two Emmy Awards.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner, married photographer Michele Singer Reiner in 1989. The two met while he was directing "When Harry Met Sally." They had three children together: Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997).

Reiner told The New York Times in 1989 that the cinematographer on "When Harry Met Sally," Barry Sonnenfeld, predicted he would marry her. "I look over and I see this girl, and whoo! I was attracted immediately," Reiner said.

Michele Singer Reiner was a producer for "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," "God & Country," "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life" and "Shock and Awe," according to IMDB. Earlier in her career, she photographed the cover image of President Donald Trump's 1987 bestseller "The Art of the Deal."

Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.