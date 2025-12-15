Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested In Connection With Parents' Deaths: Report

Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the reported deaths of his parents at their Los Angeles home.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records made public on Monday, Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday night at approximately 9.15 pm local time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was formally booked several hours later, at 5.04 am on Monday. His charge level is listed as a felony, with bail set at 4 million dollars. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charge.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, were found dead at their residence on Chadbourne Avenue in Los Angeles. Law-enforcement sources cited by TMZ said the couple suffered "lacerations consistent with a knife", and there were reportedly no signs of forced entry into the property. Investigators have not publicly confirmed further details, and the case remains under investigation.

In a brief statement released on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the family said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Emergency services were first alerted when an unidentified individual contacted the Los Angeles Fire Department. Officers from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division arrived soon after and established a police cordon while forensic teams examined the scene.

Nick Reiner was initially reported as a suspect in the case. He has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with drug addiction and homelessness, and has undergone multiple stints in rehabilitation. His life experiences formed the basis of the 2015 film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote and which was directed by his father.

Rob Reiner was one of Hollywood's most influential directors, with a career spanning several decades. His films included The Princess Bride (1987), Misery (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), The American President (1995) and The Bucket List (2007), among more than 20 directing credits.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation is ongoing. No official conclusions have been announced, and further details are expected to emerge as detectives continue their inquiries.

