3 Foods That Are Silently Destroying Your Liver, AIIMS-Trained Doctor Lists

Fatty liver disease and other liver problems, marked by jaundice, fatigue, dark urine and swelling in the abdomen or legs, are among the common conditions affecting people worldwide. However, excess fat buildup in the liver – often linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, inflammation, cirrhosis and high-calorie intake – can frequently be reversed through weight loss, an improved diet and regular exercise. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has now opened up about three foods that are silently destroying your liver. Here's a list.

3 Foods that are harmful to your liver

1. Sugary Drinks

He says, “Sugary drinks are liquid liver poison. Sodas, packaged fruit juices, energy drinks, and sweet teas. Liquid sugar goes straight to the liver, no fibre, no breaks.”

2. Deep-Fried Food

“If we are deep-frying, we are dying. Deep-fried foods damage liver cells, increase oxidative stress, and accelerate inflammation,” explains Dr Sethi.

3. Ultra-Processed Foods

The doctor adds that ultra-processed foods are the silent liver killer. “Chips, candies, sugary cereals, hot dogs, instant noodles, most of them. These spike insulin, drive inflammation, and overload the liver with additives. And let's talk about breakfast cereals. Millions of kids start their day with them, but nutritionally, they are not breakfast. They are cereal (serial) killers,” the expert mentions.

The Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist also shared three recipes that support gut bacteria and digestion, reduce unnecessary inflammation, help stabilise blood sugar levels, and fit into busy, real-world routines – all while avoiding ultra-processed ingredients. These liver-friendly recipes are easy to make at home and take very little time.

1. Green Smoothie: Made by blending 200–250 mL (7–8 oz) of coconut water, 1 packed cup of spinach, and 1⁄2–1 cup of berries or mango. According to Dr Sethi, while coconut water supports hydration and provides electrolytes to the body, berries offer fibre and antioxidants with a lower sugar content than most fruits. On the other hand, spinach provides folate, magnesium and polyphenols.

2. Turmeric Milk: Known as the golden anti-inflammatory drink, this is made by mixing 1⁄2 tsp of turmeric in 200 mL of milk of choice. You can also add a pinch of black pepper if needed.

3. Gut Bowl: Mix 1 tbsp of chia seeds, 5–8 chopped almonds, and 1⁄2 cup of berries in 3⁄4–1 cup of plain, unsweetened Greek yoghurt or dahi. It is best for improving digestion, balancing blood sugar, and providing protein and fibre to the body.

Avoiding these three silent poisons for the liver can also boost your immunity and overall health. Instead, opt for healthier beverages and whole, nutrient-dense foods to support long-term well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.