3 Worst Foods for Your Skin, As Per A Dermatologist

Do you know what's really causing skin ageing? In an Instagram video, Dr Pooja Reddy, a board-certified dermatologist who specialises in laser science and hair restoration, revealed the "root cause" behind the numerous skin problems. She highlighted three major foods which are not only damaging the collagen in your skin, making it stiff and inflamed from the inside, but also destroying your liver.

Dr Reddy begins the video saying, “Three worst foods for your skin, and number three is something you're probably eating every single day.” These foods are:

1. High fructose corn syrup: She states, “I wouldn't even call it food. It's in sodas, packed juices, biscuits, sauces, and most junk food,” adding, “It's not real sugar. It's synthetic, and it's 10 times more likely to damage your skin proteins than regular glucose.”

She says that high-fructose corn syrup has multiple harmful effects on overall health. According to the dermatologist, it creates AGEs (Advanced Glycation End products) that destroy your collagen. She adds, “Your skin becomes stiff, wrinkles form faster, and it destroys your liver too.”

2. Repeatedly heated refined oils: Dr Reddy mentions, “The oil at that samosa shop that has been reheated for days. Every time oil is heated again and again, it breaks down. The protective vitamin E gets destroyed. What's left are oxidised fats that keep your skin inflamed from the inside.”

3. Crispy fried foods: These include French fries, pakoras, and chips, among others. According to the dermatologist, the more golden-brown the crunch, the more acrylamide it forms. She shares, “The darker and the crispier, the more AGEs you're eating. Your creams can't fix what your diet is destroying.”

Dr Reddy captions the video, “Avoid These 3 Foods Before Blaming Your Skincare”

Watch the video here:

What Are AGEs (Advanced Glycation End Products)

According to Healthline, these are harmful compounds that are formed when protein or fat combines with sugar in the bloodstream in the process of glycation. Additionally, AGEs form when foods are exposed to high temperatures, such as during grilling, frying, or toasting.

Although your body has mechanisms to eliminate these harmful compounds, including antioxidant and enzymatic activities, overconsumption of AGEs leads to the accumulation. This leads to oxidative stress and inflammation. Certain high levels in the body have also been linked to the development of many diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, kidney failure, and Alzheimer's, as well as premature ageing.

Therefore, it is key to avoid the above-mentioned foods in order to balance the AGE levels in the body, leading to an improvement in overall health.

Also Read | New to Retinoids? Dermatologist Shares 3 Golden Rules For Safe And Effective Use