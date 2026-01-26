New to Retinoids? Dermatologist Shares 3 Golden Rules For Safe And Effective Use

With influencer marketing, skincare has become a confusing space. It's mostly about luxe packaging, a few buzzwords, and viral reels now. But to understand what works for your skin and why, you not only need to learn the science behind it but also connect with a dermatologist.

Depending on your skin issues, your skincare routine should include active ingredients that can improve the texture. The million-dollar question is what works best for what kind of ailments and skin types.

Amid the buzz around salicylic acid for acne and vitamin C for a brightening glow, retinoids have become the next holy grail. You must have seen influencers applying tiny dots of it all over their face and neck. But if you are new to retinoids, you need to cancel out the noise on social media and listen to Dr Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD at Garekars MD Dermatology Clinics.

What Are Retinoids

Before diving into the rules of applying retinoids, you must know what they are. These are compounds either derived from or related to vitamin A (retinol) that promote collagen production, regulate cell turnover, and reduce inflammation.

They are both prescribed and available for purchase over the counter. Retinoids are considered highly effective in evening out the skin tone, reducing fine lines, treating psoriasis, exfoliating the skin, and overcoming acne. Not only are they helpful in reducing signs of ageing, but they also unclog pores and fade pigmentation.

How To Use Retinoids

In a recent video, Dr Gurveen Waraich shared three golden rules to incorporate retinoids in your skincare. Note these to ensure you use the product safely and extract maximum benefits.

The dermatologist explained that one must not use retinoids - retinol, retinal, or tretinoin - every day. The maximum number of times you can apply them on your face is 3-4 times a week. "It's a long game, and as such, you would be using some other active the night, and it's best not to combine retinoid with any other active," she advised.

You can apply retinoids before or after moisturiser. In three scenarios, you can use them after applying the moisturiser,

You have dry skin

You are a first-time user

You are changing to a different retinoid variant

The dermatologist suggested that once you are comfortable using retinoids after moisturiser, you can gradually switch to applying them before it.

"When it comes to retinoids, less is more," said Dr Gurveen Waraich. She also said that it does not matter which kind of retinoid you are using. The expert even warned against falling for influencer videos in which they can be spotted applying hundreds of retinoid dots on their face and neck. Usually, a pea-sized amount for your face is enough.

Skincare is essential, but what products you use and when will make all the difference. You don't need to follow a 20+-step routine. You just need the right active ingredients to resolve skin issues.

