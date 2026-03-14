3-Step Night Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin, According To A Dermatologist

After a long day of hard work, you come home, change, play your favourite song or series, and unwind with a hearty meal. Much like you, your skin also goes through a lot during the day - from scorching heat and dry air to pollutants and sweat. It needs a routine that can boost repair and impart a natural glow.

However, after a tiring day, people often procrastinate on their night skincare routine and end up doing nothing. This results in blemishes, dullness, and more. Dr Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD at Garekars MD Dermatology Clinics, recently shared an easy three-step skincare routine that will help your skin rejuvenate overnight and be ready for the next day's hustle.

"Night skincare routine is the most crucial component of skincare because morning care is preventive, but actual correction happens overnight," she said in the video.

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first step of any skincare routine, especially at night. It helps remove dirt, dust, pollutants, and oil from your face. "Night cleansing is far more important than morning cleansing because we need to get rid of dirt, pollution, sunscreen, and makeup," the expert explained.

She advised cleansing your face twice if you have worn makeup throughout the day. This ensures that no residue remains on the skin and allows products to penetrate deeper and replenish it.

Step 2: Treat

Since the night skincare routine is all about correction, the second step is reserved for skin-correcting products. These need time to work, fight, and resolve skin issues without interference from environmental stressors.

According to the dermatologist, you can choose from three products - retinoids, AHAs such as lactic or glycolic acid (depending on your skin type), and hyaluronic acid. Each day of the week can be assigned to one product with active ingredients.

Step 3: Moisturiser

The final step is moisturising. A good moisturiser not only locks hydration into your skin but also helps seal in the products applied earlier. "Something that contains ceramides, panthenol, or squalane," suggested the dermatologist.

A night skincare routine doesn't get easier than this. Just three steps, and you're done. Now, there are no excuses for skipping skincare. A five-minute routine for glowing skin is the best deal you can make.

Also Read | How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply On Your Face And Neck? A Delhi Dermatologist Breaks It Down