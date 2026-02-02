How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply On Your Face And Neck? A Delhi Dermatologist Breaks It Down

Of all skincare products, sunscreen is the most important. Not only does it protect your skin from the sun, but it also maintains the barrier, prevents tanning, and safeguards against the harms of UVB exposure.

But no matter how expensive a bottle you purchase, how much SPF it offers, or how much it claims to protect your skin from the sun, if you don't apply the right amount, you might as well throw it in the dustbin. If you have been using a high-quality sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++ protection and still not seeing visible results, you are not applying it correctly.

Dr Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD at Garekars MD Dermatology Clinics, recently took to Instagram to share the correct amount of sunscreen that actually safeguards your skin against the harmful rays of the sun.

What Is The Right Amount Of Sunscreen That One Should Apply

"There is a lot of confusion on how much sunscreen to apply - two fingers, three fingers, or one teaspoon," the dermatologist said at the beginning of her video. "Let's do the exact maths because the quantity of sunscreen is crucial for sun protection."

Sharing the ideal quantity by the book, she mentioned that the right amount is 2 mg per square centimetre of your face. If you calculate with this amount, the quantity for face and neck adds up to 1.6 to 1.8 mg, which is roughly equivalent to three fingers.

However, if you are applying it only to your face, two fingers are enough.

What Happens When You Don't Apply The Right Amount Of Sunscreen

Did you know that if you don't apply the right amount of sunscreen, it reduces its efficiency to protect your skin? The dermatologist shared an example. Say you applied two fingers for face and neck, instead of three, the SPF would immediately drop by 25%. If your sunscreen offers SPF 50, you would only get SPF 30.

If you apply only one finger, your skin will benefit from SPF 10 or 15. With two fingers, UVA PA++++ would drop to PA++. Unlike makeup, sunscreen does not follow the rule of less is more. In fact, for better results, you must apply a good amount of it to be able to witness the expected results.

Benefits Of Applying Sunscreen

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, sunscreen with SPF 30 is good enough for everyday use, but if you spend a lot of time out in the sun, SPF 60 or greater is the best bet. As long as the formula is water-based and broad-spectrum, the order of applying it with other skincare products does not matter.

If you are still not convinced about applying sunscreen every day, a report published by the Cleveland Clinic listed the benefits that include,

Maintains the skin's protective barrier and prevents issues like eczema, rosacea, and acne

Reduces the chances of skin cancer by safeguarding the skin against UVB rays

Helps prevent premature signs of ageing like brown spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation

Countless studies have proven the benefits of incorporating a sunscreen in your everyday skincare routine. It's 2026, and you cannot skip applying it before stepping out of your house.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Reveals This Ingredient "Works Magic" For Her Skin

