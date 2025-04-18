Hania Aamir Swears By This New Sunscreen In Her Latest Get Ready With Me

Pakistani actress and internet sensation, Hania Aamir makes sure to steal our hearts every time she posts something on her Instagram handle. But her OG get ready with me routines are to die for hence they get iconic status. This time around Hania was seen going gaga over how fabulous this new sunscreen she is using this summer is. Guess which one is it? It is the DOT & KEY VITAMIN C + E Sunscreen SPF + PA++++ that is the reason behind Hania's radiant complexion.

Hania Aamir's quick and casual morning getting ready routine features her showing off the fresh out of the shower look wherein she wears her shoulder length bob hair all wet and in the process of air drying. Dressed in a blush pink and white shirt, Hania made sure that her skincare and beauty game was as rosy and sparkly as her outfit of the day.

Hania showed off a fresh and clean complexion at the start of the Instagram video that she had topped off with an arched brows look and hydrating lip oil to keep her pout perfectly glossy and moisturised. But the wonder product that Hania couldn't stop raving about is the DOT & KEY VITAMIN C + E Sunscreen SPF + PA++++ sunscreen that she applied live on camera in a good quantity across her cheeks, forehead and chin. What's more, she never skipped her hands while doing this and gave them the same tender loving skincare that she gives her pretty face. Hania couldn't help singing praises for this product while claiming that this isn't a sponsored collaboration. The beaming glow and radiance the lightweight sunscreen added to her face because of its vitamin C ingredient took her by surprise. Hania showed the instant radiance to her camera that literally made her glow from a distance.

