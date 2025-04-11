Hania Aamir In A Petal Pink And Gold <i>Lehenga</i> Is "Peak Innocence"

Hania Aamir looks like a dream as she dolls up for what seems like yet another wedding function, in a dreamy blush and ivory lehenga with gold accents. But what is interesting is the fact that the last few times Hania has worn an ethnic ensemble, it has coincidentally been an Indian designer. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star has worn every Indian couturier under the sun ranging from the iconic Manish Malhotra to the designer label ITRH and now Mahima Mahajan as she dresses up in her ethnic best for festive occasions.

Also Read: Hania Aamir Looks Bright In A White And Gold Sharara With A Gilded Mirrorwork Dupatta

Hania Aamir looks like a Disney princess who has stepped out of a desi fairy tale in her latest sartorial outing on Instagram. The 28-year-old actress looked like a million bucks wearing an Indian designer brand for a festive outing yet again, this time she went for Mahima Mahajan. The ensemble featured a light ivory and blush hued organza lehenga with gold thread work and mirror laden embellishments. She teamed it with a deeper blush hued half sleeve blouse that boasted of a sweetheart neckline and a busy gold thread work embroidery design in a jaal style. Hania wrapped up the look with a matching organza dupatta with gilded embroidery details along with shimmery sequin embellishments. She wore it in a pleated fashion on her right shoulder that graduated into a free-flowing drape.

Hania accessorised the look with a pair of pearls and gem stones encrusted ethnic jhumkas and a couple of diamond and jewels studded rings adorned on her fingers that added extra sparkle to her look.

Hania's tresses were styled into a sleek open hair look secured into a minimal half-tie that made way for her makeup to do all the talking. Glam wise, she sported a beaming and fresh base, arched brows, a wash of blush shimmer shadow on her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a generous swipe of radiant peach rouge on her cheeks to add the perfect blush and glow, and a peach hued lip oil to tie the look together.

Hania Aamir and her love for Indian designer brands is on fleek.

Also Read: Hania Aamir Serves Up A "Heer"-Coded Blushed Glam For Eid 2025