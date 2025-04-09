Hania Aamir Looks Bright In A White And Gold <i>Sharara</i> With A Gilded Mirrorwork <i>Dupatta</i>

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir looked like a million bucks as she attended one of her friend's weddings dressed up in an ethnic avatar. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress was dolled up as the perfect best friend of the bride for the morning nikaah in a traditional sharara suit from the shelves of the label, ITRH.

Hania Aamir picked a white and gold closet moment to dress up to her ethnic best in a sharara set from the house of the designer, Ridhi Bansal and celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai. The ensemble featured a short ivory silk kurta with a straight fit, three-fourth sleeves and a sweet heart neckline paired with a matching sharara that was adorned with a statement border around its voluminous hemline. She wrapped up the look with a maximal jaal work dupatta boasting of gilded thread work and mirror embellishments woven together and draped around her chest.

The 28-year-old actress accessorized the look with a pair of gold chandelier style kundan jhumkas and a pair of Miu Miu gold rimmed sunglasses to add all the sparkle and shine to her look.

Hania's tresses were styled into a super chic voluminous open waves look that acted as the perfect crowning glory. Makeup wise, she sported a beaming base, arched brows, a wash of foiled gold eyeshadow on her lids, black winged eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a radiant pink blush adorned on her cheeks, along with a champagne highlighter placed on the highpoints of her face. Hania added the perfect finishing touch to her look with a peachy pink lip colour that gave her the perfect spring-summer wedding ready pout.

Hania Aamir and her bridesmaid ready avatar in an ITRH sharara set is a match made in fashion heaven.

