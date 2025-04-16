Hania Aamir Dolls Up For Spring In A Zesty Orange Arpita Mehta <i>Saree</i>

Hania Aamir looked like an absolute diva that she is dolled up in a nine yards wonder to attend a wedding ceremony. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress decided to opt for a couture piece from across the border yet again. This time around the Arpita Mehta saree made her look like a sartorial embodiment of spring.

Hania Aamir made jaws drop as she draped a bright orange saree from the shelves of the designer Arpita Mehta. The ethereal ensemble boasted of all the glitz and glamour filled with a million Swarovski crystals intricately added along the parallel self-striped design running across its length and breadth. She had draped the saree on her right shoulder and wore the palla like the train of a gown down her left arm which added a regal touch to the look. But that isn't all, Hania paired the drape with a matching halter neck and sleeveless corset style blouse that boasted of a million shimmering sequins adding to its retro vibe.

The 28-year-old actress accessorised the look with a pair of topaz encrusted circular gold studs, a dainty diamond nose ring, and stacks of a couple of gold and diamond studded rings that adorned her fingers.

Hania's tresses were styled into maximal waves, that were secured into a sleek centre parted half-tied look to make way for her makeup of the night. Hania's glam picks included a statement black cat eye look achieved with a charcoal winged eyeliner and arched brows. She teamed it with a peach perfect glam that boasted of a wash of beaming blush on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. This was topped with a champagne toned highlighter added to the highpoints of her face. Hania wrapped the look with a peach hued lip gloss that made her look very demure and very mindful; and made for the perfect icing on her beauty game's cake.

Hania Aamir and her Arpita Mehta saree are interwoven in sparkles and grace.

