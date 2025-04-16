Advertisement

Hania Aamir Dolls Up For Spring In A Zesty Orange Arpita Mehta Saree

Hania Aamir picks an Indian designer piece yet again, this time it is an Arpita Mehta saree

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Hania Aamir Dolls Up For Spring In A Zesty Orange Arpita Mehta <i>Saree</i>
Hania Aamir channeled her desi doll vibes in an bright orange Arpita Mehta saree

Hania Aamir looked like an absolute diva that she is dolled up in a nine yards wonder to attend a wedding ceremony. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress decided to opt for a couture piece from across the border yet again. This time around the Arpita Mehta saree made her look like a sartorial embodiment of spring.

Also Read: Bookmark Hania Aamir's Spidery Lashes And Cherry Lips For An Effortless Glam Inspiration

Hania Aamir made jaws drop as she draped a bright orange saree from the shelves of the designer Arpita Mehta. The ethereal ensemble boasted of all the glitz and glamour filled with a million Swarovski crystals intricately added along the parallel self-striped design running across its length and breadth. She had draped the saree on her right shoulder and wore the palla like the train of a gown down her left arm which added a regal touch to the look. But that isn't all, Hania paired the drape with a matching halter neck and sleeveless corset style blouse that boasted of a million shimmering sequins adding to its retro vibe.

The 28-year-old actress accessorised the look with a pair of topaz encrusted circular gold studs, a dainty diamond nose ring, and stacks of a couple of gold and diamond studded rings that adorned her fingers.

Hania's tresses were styled into maximal waves, that were secured into a sleek centre parted half-tied look to make way for her makeup of the night. Hania's glam picks included a statement black cat eye look achieved with a charcoal winged eyeliner and arched brows. She teamed it with a peach perfect glam that boasted of a wash of beaming blush on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. This was topped with a champagne toned highlighter added to the highpoints of her face. Hania wrapped the look with a peach hued lip gloss that made her look very demure and very mindful; and made for the perfect icing on her beauty game's cake.

Hania Aamir and her Arpita Mehta saree are interwoven in sparkles and grace.

Also Read: Hania Aamir In A Petal Pink And Gold Lehenga Is "Peak Innocence"

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hania Aamir, Hania Aamir Instagram, Hania Aamir Insta, Hania Aamir Fashion, Hania Aamir Style, Hania Aamir Beauty
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now