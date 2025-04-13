Hania Aamir Shimmery Eyes And Rosy Glam Is An Ideal Wedding Guest Makeup Look

Hania Aamir is a true beauty and fashion icon. The star who is quite active on Instagram shared a series of pictures of herself looking beautiful as ever. In the pictures, Hania can be seen donning a stunning ethnic attire, but what grabbed our attention was her subtle festive look.

For the look, Hania went with a seamless base with lots of glowy foundation, lots of highlighter on the cheekbones and nose, her signature rosy glam cheeks, pink shimmery smokey eyelids, mascara-coated lashes, arched brows, and red lips, finely topped with a gloss for all the necessary shine. The star elevated her look by pairing her makeup with stunning accessories like a pair of jhumkas. The star completed her look by styling her wavy tresses all open cascading down the shoulders.

Hania's style and beauty game are always on point and one can always count on her for festive inspirations.