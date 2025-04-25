Hania Aamir Looks Like A Spring Dream In A Shimmery Pastel Lehenga

Ethnic ensembles bring out the best in you and Hania Aamir's wardrobe is proof. The actress never fails to make a fashion statement with her sartorial choices. On Thursday, Hania shared a post on Instagram in a shimmery pink and gold lehenga by designer Mahima Mahajan.

The ornately decorated lehenga in organza had feminine brilliance written all over it. Sequins and mirrorwork embellished in gold glistened under the sun, and made her look like a princess straight out of a fairytale.

Pastel shades of pink and peach added warmth to Hania's look. Equally striking was her voluminous lehenga skirt, featuring intricate designs. Hania paired it with an exquisitely crafted open-back blouse that came with crisscross lace up detail. Floral patterns and golden threadwork added a delicate touch to the blouse. Hania picked out a organza dupatta with gilded embroidery to complement her attire.

For accessories, Hania went with a pair of stone-encrusted jhumkas. Her makeup looked flawless with a rosy touch, peach-tinted cheeks and a peach lipstick. Curled-up faux lashes and a neatly drawn winged eyeliner added depth to her eyes. A half-braided open hairdo completed her stunning appearance.

Some of the snaps captured the actress wearing uber-cool retro shades- a chic twist to the otherwise ethnic look.

Previously, Hania Ami had our hearts racing in a vivid orange saree. Plucked out from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta, the six-yard wonder was adorned with a million Swarovski crystals along the parallel self-striped design. Hania draped the saree on her right shoulder while the hem cascaded below, resembling a gown. The actress teamed up the shimmery number with a matching halter-neck blouse, emanating desi glam.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star picked the right accessories that went well with her overall wardrobe aesthetics. She paired it with topaz-embedded circular gold studs, a dainty diamond nose ring and multiple gold and diamond rings. With an on-point eyeliner game and peach-toned makeup, Hania left no room for doubt that she is a makeup maverick.

We can never get enough of Hania Aamir's style, can you?