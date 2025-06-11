Palak Tiwari Aces Ethnic Elegance In Everthing From <i>Anarkalis</i> To <i>Lehengas</i>

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Palak Tiwari wore a dark green anarkali by Mukta Sabharwal with intricate embroidery.

The anarkali featured a deep neckline, full sleeves, cinched waist, and floor-length train.

Her accessories were minimal, including jhumkas, with soft glam makeup and wavy hair. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Palak Tiwari has been serving fashion goals lately. Her talent lies in picking the most versatile outfits that resonate with both the Gen-Z and millennials alike. This time around, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress embraced her ethnic charm by serving two traditional looks and the fashion girls cannot help but take notes from her.

For her first avatar, Palak Tiwari played muse to designer label Mukta Sabharwal. She slipped into a dark green anarkali that had drama written all over it. The full-sleeved number featured a deep-scooped neckline, and an intricate embroidery laden panel on the bustier and cuffs contributed oomph and panache in equal measure. The anarkali had a cinched waist offering a structured finish. The skirt cascaded in length, forming a floor-skimming train. Ruffles and pleats dominated the skirt, bringing out the extra amount of flair.

For accessories, Palak Tiwari resorted to minimalism. She looked graceful in just a pair of jhumkas. Blessed with radiant skin, the actress opted for a bronzed glow with contoured-blushed cheeks. Nude lips and wispy mascara-laden lashes sealed her soft glam. For the final touch of elegance, she kept her tresses open in waves.



As far as Palak Tiwari's next look is concerned, she weaved modernity with desi magic. It was a contemporary lehenga set that she chose from the shelves of Swish by designer duo Dolcy and Simran. The 24-year-old star topped the style chart in a sleeveless corset top and voluminous skirt. The olive green top was a true work of art, emblazoned with a myriad of bronze-gold charms, motifs, and embroidery. The tapered finish was the X-factor here.



Palak Tiwari teamed up the unique silhouette with a layered beige skirt offering just the right amount of contrast. Green, gold and silver borders at the hem elevated the overall aesthetics. Chunky, stacked bracelets and pearl-drop jhumkas fit the repertoire.



Palak Tiwari let her clear skin take the spotlight as she ditched heavy-duty makeup. Muted smokey eyes and a messy bun made her look super-pretty.

Palak Tiwari scores a double-whammy with her ethnic fashion picks.

