Palak Tiwari Radiates Ethnic Allure In Nature-Themed House Of Masaba <i>Lehenga</i>

Palak Tiwari proves yet again that she is an actress by profession and a fashionista by choice. Her wardrobe offers a versatile mix of contemporary flair and ethnic brilliance. This time, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress embraced an ethnic charm in a stunning navy blue lehenga set.

Palak Tiwari played muse to fashion designer, Masaba Gupta. The halter-neck blouse in the two-piece ensemble was an understated sartorial statement, minus any heavy adornments. It featured a delicate palm tree motif embroidery in the centre of her chest in shades of green and brown. Plus all the subtle gold embellishments around the neckline offered the right amount of contrast to the navy blue palette.

Palak Tiwari paired the fitted blouse with a dramatic lehenga skirt. Nature-inspired motifs in an array of colours including yellow, green and red contributed to its eye catching element. Digitally printed kalis and an ornately decorated waistband elevated the look a notch higher. The flower and leaf patterns dominating the lehenga skirt cascaded vertically in a structured manner, forming a flawless finish.

The floor-grazing, voluminous skirt paired with the edgy blouse was perfect for a pre-wedding ceremony. Are you taking notes, because we definitely are.

Coming to her accessories, Palak Tiwari adhered to the boho-chic aesthetics. She opted for stacked bracelets on one hand and a huge golden ring. A pair of jhumkas with little pear droplets at the bottom sealed her ornamentation game. The junk jewellery choice added an eclectic vibe to Palak's ensemble. She skipped wearing necklaces, allowing her outfit to steal all the spotlight.

As for her makeup, Palak Tiwari went with a soft glam base. Rosy blush laden cheeks created a naturally flushed effect and a hint of highlighter enhanced her allure. Palak paid special attention to her eye glam with an intense interplay of kohl and eyeliner to give it a smokey look. Her nude hued lips sealed the deal for her glamorous avatar. A micro bindi and wavy tresses left loose rounded off her desi-girl appeal.

