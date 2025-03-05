Advertisement

Palak Tiwari's Thigh-High Slit Black Dress Is Nothing Like Your Regular LBD

Palak Tiwari serves chic fashion in a one-shoulder black dress

Read Time: 2 mins
Palak Tiwari's Thigh-High Slit Black Dress Is Nothing Like Your Regular LBD
Palak Tiwari's Chic Black Dress Is Nothing Like Your Regular LBD

Palak Tiwari is no stranger to making heads turn. The actress never fails to hop onto the chicest fashion trends.

Her latest look is a solid take on LBD and we are loving it.

The actress posted an array of pictures of Instagram as she served us with her dose of glam. Palak slipped into a chic black number that simply elevated the party dressing game. Her unstated look was served right in this one-shoulder style.

Her black look came with button details on the border that added an extra edge to her style. It also featured a thigh-high slit that perfectly matched the aesthetic. The figure-grazing pattern made the look even more flattering. Palak opted for a minimal approach with dewy nude makeup that featured coral tints and wispy lashes. Flushed cheeks and messy tied tresses perfected her style. 

Her accessory game was on point with stacked bracelets and chic statement studs. 

Trust Palak Tiwari to inspire your chic party dressing style.

