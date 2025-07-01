Planning A Mauritius Getaway Like Palak Tiwari? Don't Miss These 5 Experiences

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Palak Tiwari's Instagram handle. The actress has dropped a bunch of pictures from her trip to Mauritius and they scream travel goals. Palak spent most of her time at a zoo. From riding an electric scooter to making friends with zebras, turtles and parrots, she did it all on her jungle adventure with her mom Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh.

The reel of memories opened with a snapshot of Palak Tiwari sitting in a zoo bus. The next few slides showed the actress riding an electric scooter while exploring the area. We also got glimpses of several animals Palak Tiwari got to watch at the zoo. The post concluded with a candid picture of Palak Tiwari with an ostrich and an image of a herd of zebras.

In the caption, Palak Tiwari wrote, "Maybe I should've been born in the zoo."

What To Do In Mauritius?

If you are also planning a trip to Mauritius anytime soon, here are the 5 unforgettable experiences that you should try in the island country:

1. Snorkelling or scuba diving in the crystal-clear waters

Explore the vibrant coral reefs and marine life of Mauritius and discover an array of tropical fish, sea turtles and colourful coral. The crystal-clear waters here offer perfect visibility for an unforgettable underwater experience.

2. Visiting the Chamarel Seven Coloured Earths

Witness the breathtaking natural wonder of the Chamarel Seven Coloured Earths. The volcanic soil displays seven distinct colours, creating a surreal landscape. You can take a leisurely walk here and marvel at the unique geological formation.

3. Relaxing on the beaches of Grand Baie

Unwind on the pristine beaches of Grand Baie with its turquoise waters and powdery white sand. Enjoy water sports, take a leisurely stroll, or simply bask in the sun while savouring local cuisine and cocktails at one of the many beachside bars and restaurants.

4. Exploring the Black River Gorges National Park

For nature lovers, the island country offers lush tropical forests and scenic landscapes of the Black River Gorges National Park. While hiking along the park's many trails, you may spot unique bird species and exotic flora. The breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for first-time visitors.

5. Watching the sunset at Le Morne Brabant

Le Morne Brabant, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has a rugged landscape and crystal-clear waters that create a dramatic backdrop for the sunset. You can either take a leisurely hike to the summit or relax on the beach below.

