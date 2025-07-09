Sara Tendulkar's Zurich Workation Is A Perfect Mix Of "Bizniz And Pleasure"

Zurich's picturesque landscapes and thriving business hub make it an ideal destination for workations. And Sara Tendulkar agrees. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter recently took a trip to the city and enjoyed a perfect blend of professional growth and personal exploration. The Swiss city's stunning lakeside views, rich cultural heritage and cutting-edge infrastructure provide the perfect backdrop for productivity and leisure. From attending a management programme to spending time with her friends, Sara did it all on her trip to Zurich.

Sara Tendulkar Shares Glimpses Of Her Zurich Trip

On Tuesday, Sara shared a picture dump from her Zurich getaway on Instagram. The reel of memories opened with a glimpse of the Limmat River, immediately followed by a picture of Sara with her friends. The next photo seemed to be captured inside a club, where she was seen standing in the middle while her friends surrounded her.

Up next, the image featured a pamphlet of the Julius Bar's Young Partner Programme. It ran from June 29 to July 5, as mentioned in the leaflet. The next slide showed a selfie of Sara, followed by a candid picture of her friends playing pool. The diva also shared a photo of an empty classroom and a group snapshot.

Sara enjoyed plenty of sightseeing during her time in Zurich. While strolling the streets of the city, she captured a street performer playing an accordion for the onlookers. The post concluded with a video of Sara and her friends lip-synching to the song Your Love Is My Drug by Kesha.

In the caption, Sara Tendulkar wrote, "A little bit of bizniz & a little bit of pleasure with @bankjuliusbaer. Swipe to the end for my favourite video."

Sara Tendulkar proves that with the right mindset, work and travel can go hand-in-hand beautifully. It's a great inspiration for those looking to mix business with pleasure in a stunning setting.