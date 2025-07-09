Advertisement

Sara Tendulkar's Zurich Workation Is A Perfect Mix Of "Bizniz And Pleasure"

From attending a management programme to partying with her friends, Sara did it all on her trip to Zurich

Sara Tendulkar's Zurich workation. Photo: Instagram/saratendulkar

Zurich's picturesque landscapes and thriving business hub make it an ideal destination for workations. And Sara Tendulkar agrees. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter recently took a trip to the city and enjoyed a perfect blend of professional growth and personal exploration. The Swiss city's stunning lakeside views, rich cultural heritage and cutting-edge infrastructure provide the perfect backdrop for productivity and leisure. From attending a management programme to spending time with her friends, Sara did it all on her trip to Zurich. 

Sara Tendulkar Shares Glimpses Of Her Zurich Trip

On Tuesday, Sara shared a picture dump from her Zurich getaway on Instagram. The reel of memories opened with a glimpse of the Limmat River, immediately followed by a picture of Sara with her friends. The next photo seemed to be captured inside a club, where she was seen standing in the middle while her friends surrounded her. 

Up next, the image featured a pamphlet of the Julius Bar's Young Partner Programme. It ran from June 29 to July 5, as mentioned in the leaflet. The next slide showed a selfie of Sara, followed by a candid picture of her friends playing pool. The diva also shared a photo of an empty classroom and a group snapshot.

Sara enjoyed plenty of sightseeing during her time in Zurich. While strolling the streets of the city, she captured a street performer playing an accordion for the onlookers. The post concluded with a video of Sara and her friends lip-synching to the song Your Love Is My Drug by Kesha. 

In the caption, Sara Tendulkar wrote, "A little bit of bizniz & a little bit of pleasure with @bankjuliusbaer. Swipe to the end for my favourite video." 

Sara Tendulkar proves that with the right mindset, work and travel can go hand-in-hand beautifully. It's a great inspiration for those looking to mix business with pleasure in a stunning setting.

