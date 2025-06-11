Advertisement

From Pilates Class To Night Out With Friends: Sara Tendulkar's Dubai Holiday Has Everything

From doing Pilates to enjoying a night out in the city, Sara made the most of her time in Dubai

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
From Pilates Class To Night Out With Friends: Sara Tendulkar's Dubai Holiday Has Everything
Sara Tendulkar shares a glimpse into her Dubai diaries. Photo: Instagram/saratendulkar
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Sara Tendulkar shared photos from her Dubai vacation on Instagram.
She practised Pilates wearing a black crop top and sports leggings.
Sara posed with her brother Arjun against the Dubai skyline.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her Dubai vacation. The diva dropped a series of pictures on Instagram documenting her trip.

From doing Pilates to enjoying a night out in the city, Sara made the most of her time in Dubai. In the caption, she simply wrote, "dxb dump."

The opening frame featured Sara in a studio with her Pilates instructors. She wore a black crop top with matching sports leggings.

The next image showed the 27-year old out and about in the city. She is seen posing for a selfie with her two friends. There was also a glimpse of Sara with her brother Arjun Tendulkar. The sibling duo posed against the glittering Dubai skyline. While Sara stunned in a classic off-shoulder dress for the outing, Arjun looked dapper in an olive shirt and jeans. 

See the post here:

The follow-up frame featured Dubai's popular landmark, Burj Khalifa, at night. The skyscraper is illuminated, highlighting its sleek, tapering design with numerous lights along its tiers. The background featured a dark night sky and other illuminated buildings in the Dubai city skyline, giving a glimpse of the vibrant and modern cityscape scene.

The post concluded with an image of Sara doing Pilates on a reformer machine, a specialised equipment used for Pilates workouts. 

There was also a glimpse of Burj Khalifa in the reel of memories. The post concluded with a snap of Sara doing Pilates in a studio.

Sara Tendulkar's Dubai Diaries has us hooked. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sara Tendulkar, Dubai, Celebrity Travel
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com