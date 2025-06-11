From Pilates Class To Night Out With Friends: Sara Tendulkar's Dubai Holiday Has Everything

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sara Tendulkar shared photos from her Dubai vacation on Instagram. She practised Pilates wearing a black crop top and sports leggings. Sara posed with her brother Arjun against the Dubai skyline.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her Dubai vacation. The diva dropped a series of pictures on Instagram documenting her trip.

From doing Pilates to enjoying a night out in the city, Sara made the most of her time in Dubai. In the caption, she simply wrote, "dxb dump."

The opening frame featured Sara in a studio with her Pilates instructors. She wore a black crop top with matching sports leggings.

The next image showed the 27-year old out and about in the city. She is seen posing for a selfie with her two friends. There was also a glimpse of Sara with her brother Arjun Tendulkar. The sibling duo posed against the glittering Dubai skyline. While Sara stunned in a classic off-shoulder dress for the outing, Arjun looked dapper in an olive shirt and jeans.

See the post here:

The follow-up frame featured Dubai's popular landmark, Burj Khalifa, at night. The skyscraper is illuminated, highlighting its sleek, tapering design with numerous lights along its tiers. The background featured a dark night sky and other illuminated buildings in the Dubai city skyline, giving a glimpse of the vibrant and modern cityscape scene.

