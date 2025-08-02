Sara Tendulkar Sails Through A European Summer Holiday With Boat Rides And Beachside Bites

European summers are all about sun-kissed streets, charming cafes and endless adventure. Sara Tendulkar seems to be doing just that as she soaks up the magic of the continent with her friends. The diva shared glimpses of her fun-filled holiday on Instagram, giving her fans a peek into her exciting European getaway.

The reel of memories opened with a mirror selfie that featured Sara wearing a strapless, butter yellow dress. She styled it with gold starfish earrings and a layered necklace. The next slide showed the diva posing with her friend at what seemed like a beach shack.

Then, there were glimpses of the food Sara enjoyed during her time in Europe. She had Tagliatelle pasta with truffle, French fries, grilled chicken and more. There was also a plate of sliced yellow watermelon on the table. Adjacent to it, there was another platter of a colourful salad made with chopped vegetables, cherry tomatoes, crumbled cheese and topped with some herbs

Sara shared a group picture with her girl gang. She was seen wearing a black top with a matching embellished skirt and heels. The diva also enjoyed a boat ride over the ocean in France. In another frame, there was a collage of three pictures that featured Sara posing with her friends.

The post wrapped up with a serene glimpse of the swimming pool from Sara's room window. The picture also included a stunning shot of the breathtaking ocean view from a boat, leaving fans mesmerised by the beauty of her European getaway. In the caption, Sara Tendulkar simply wrote, "European summer."

As Sara wraps up her vacation memories, her followers are left with a glimpse into her luxurious and fun-filled trip. The stunning visuals of Europe and her impeccable style will surely be etched in everyone's memory for a long time.

Looks like Sara Tendulkar had a mesmerising and memorable summer in Europe.

