Sara Tendulkar Takes A Siblings' Holiday In Dubai With Brother Arjun

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sara Tendulkar shares her summer getaway experience with brother Arjun in Dubai. She packed three suitcases for a two-month vacation, showcasing her travel plans online. Sara highlights iconic Dubai sights, including the Burj Khalifa, through her Instagram stories.

Sara Tendulkar is truly one-of-a-kind when it comes to being a social media personality, entrepreneur and beyond. But a role that she plays with her whole heart is that of an elder sister to cricketer, Arjun Tendulkar. It looks like the 27-year-old celebrity has taken her summer break rather seriously by packing not one or two but three suitcases full of stuff for a two-month long getaway.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Talks About Her Struggles With PCOS And Minimal Beauty Routine While Growing Up

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

Sara shared this with the people of the internet via an Instagram story. What followed next was nothing short of a wanderlust experience. She caught the Burj Khalifa on her camera roll and showed it off in her next story. But it was her brother, Arjun Tendulkar who added all the heart to the same picture by posting a picture of himself and Sara posing in front of the iconic Dubai spot. This made her truly frame worthy.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

If you are inspired by Sara Tendulkar's siblings' vacay with her baby brother and cricketer, Arjun Tendulkar in Dubai. Here are five must-have experiences Dubai edition.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

Just like Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, make sure that you visit the Burj Khalifa while vacationing in DXB. It is the tallest building in the world and offers breathtaking views of the city and the deserts surrounding it. While in Dubai, a stay at Burj Al Arab is a must because of its iconic luxury hotel status. The property is known for its sail-shaped design and opulent amenities. A visit to the Palm Jumeirah which is a man-made island should also be on your to-do list. It is home to luxe resorts and glitzy hotels and posh apartments, the most famous amidst them being Atlantis, The Palm Dubai. Embark on a thrilling adventure of a lifetime by experiencing the desert safari in Dubai. Your day will be spent dune bashing, sandboarding, camel rides followed by a traditional dinner under the stars. A visit to the gold souk and spice souk in Dubai will open a treasure chest jewels, gold, aromas, colours and cultural experiences all at once for you. No Dubai trip is complete without a going shopping at the Dubai Mall. It is one the largest shopping establishments in the world with a wide range of stores, entertainment venues and attractions like the Dubai Aquarium.

Sara Tendulkar made memories and magic like never before while on vacay with her brother, Arjun Tendulkar.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Opens Up About Her Idea Of Beauty, Skincare Routine For Sensitive Skin And More