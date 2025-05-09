Sara Tendulkar Opens Up About Her Idea Of Beauty, Skincare Routine For Sensitive Skin And More

Sara Tendulkar bares her heart on what is her personal idea of skincare and beauty, what makeup does she wear by and beyond. During an exclusive interview with Vogue India, the entrepreneur and social media personality spilt the beans on the skincare routine she follows for her sensitive skin, what she thinks of the idea of beauty and which makeup products does she hoard.

When asked if she feels pressure to conform to certain beauty standards in a world full of airbrushing and filters, Sara Tendulkar opened up and said, "The more you look for flaws, the more you're going to find them." She further adds, 'Sometimes, I think it too: 'Oh this person has the best skin,' but then I remind myself that Instagram is not reality. I've seen so many influencers post about a 15-step night routine, but that's hard to maintain. You should do what works for you."

Next she opens up about the skincare staples and which ones she stays clear of saying, "I avoid active ingredients at night because my skin is sensitive. If I put an acid or a retinol on my face at night and I'm in the sun the next day, my skin gets irritated."

As far as what's in her bag beauty products wise, Sara Tendulkar dug out everything lips because that is what she loves to collect. During the interview she was seen popping out a Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in the shade Blueberry, a Benefit Cosmetics Playtint Cheek & Lip Stain - Pink-lemonade, a Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Candy Glaze and a Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the shade Fussy from her Christian Dior handbag.

Here's the beauty advice Sara Tendulkar would give her 13-year-old self, "I would tell her to be more confident. When she was young, she was bubbly, always running around. As you grow older, you tend to become more reserved. But she has so much going for her, she doesn't have to be shy."

Sara Tendulkar's take on skincare, beauty, makeup and beyond is relatable fun, positive and beyond.

