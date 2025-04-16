Sara Tendulkar's Struggle Is Real While Doing A Midweek Pilates Workout

Sara Tendulkar makes sure to never skip a day of workout even if she is out and about. The social media personality is currently on a vacation in Melbourne where she could have opted to switch to the zero-workout mode since holiday calories don't count. But the 27-year-old celebrity is a complete fitness buff who made sure to shoo away her Wednesday woes one Pilates exercise at a time.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Dewy Base And Pink Lips Is An Ideal "Beach Day" Makeup Look

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

Sara Tendulkar posted a story on her Instagram handle which was captioned, "Watch me struggle" along with goofily funny and melting emojis. The story saw her breaking a sweat on the Pilates reformer machine that allowed her to keep her legs, thighs, waist, arms and beyond toned and in shape.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

If you are inspired by Sara Tendulkar's Pilates first fitness mantra, then here is all you need to know about Pilates and its the benefits as a form of workout.

What Is A Pilates Workout?

Pilates is a full body workout that addresses both the physical and mental well-being of human beings. Hence, it has become a value addition to any fitness regime.

Benefits Of A Pilates Workout:

Pilates has numerous benefits including improved core strength and enhancing bodily flexibility. It also betters one's posture and increases body awareness. Reduced stress is another virtue attached to Pilates. It also improves balance and coordination of the body and boosts athletic performance. Sara Tendulkar's kisses her midweek blues goodbye with her trusty Pilates workout.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Pink Floral Dress Is Tailormade For A Stylish Summer