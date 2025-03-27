Sara Tendulkar's Pink Floral Dress Is Tailormade For A Stylish Summer

Sara Tendulkar's chic style game has often made heads turn.

From her chic vacay style to her stunning dresses, Sara has an expansive fashion wardrobe that never fails to impress.

Yet again, she is acing her fashion game like a pro. In one of her Instagram stories, Sara was seen posing in a chic pink printed dress. Tailormade for summer, Sara Tendulkar's chic look was perfect to make a statement.

With contrasting prints, Sara's dress came with a corseted bodice that gave a flattering fit to her style. The ruffled details on the dress perfectly notched up her style like a pro. Sara ditched all kinds of accessories to keep it minimally chic. For makeup, Sara opted for a dewy look paired with pink tinted cheeks and glossy lips. Her open tresses were perfect to round off her look.

