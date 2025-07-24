Sara Tendulkar Shares Her DIY Matcha Protein Smoothie Recipe For Healthy And Beaming Skin

Sara Tendulkar and her beauty secrets have always fascinated her fans. Now, the diva is sharing the secret to her radiant skin, a refreshing matcha recipe that's as delicious as it is nutritious.

With its numerous benefits, from antioxidants to protein-packed goodness, Sara's matcha concoction is a must-try for anyone looking to upgrade their wellness routine. She revealed the step-by-step routine to make the matcha protein smoothie in her latest Instagram post. She claimed it tastes "like a hug from a Japanese café."

In the video, Sara Tendulkar said, "Can we talk about how you can sip your skincare, fuel your muscles, all in one matcha cup?"

She started by adding a few dates, 1 scoop of vanilla protein and 1 scoop of collagen peptides to the blender. Next, she added 1 teaspoon matcha powder, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk and 1-2 tablespoon unsweetened almond butter to the mix and blended it until smooth. The final step is to add ice cubes to a glass and pour the matcha concoction in it. Serve and enjoy!

According to Sara, one glass of the drink has 35 grams of protein and is packed with antioxidants. "It gives you steady energy without the crash of coffee," she said. Sara invited her friend Sanya to try the protein smoothie. She gave it a thumbs up, exclaiming, "It's really good!" The two friends enjoyed the refreshing drink together, savouring the delicious taste of the matcha-infused smoothie.

In the caption, Sara wrote, "Over 30 grams of protein, with matcha and skincare benefits? Sounds like a dream to meeee." See the post here:

With Sara Tendulkar's matcha recipe, you can now indulge in a delicious and nutritious drink that's perfect for boosting your energy and glowing skin. Try making it at home and experience the benefits of the drink for yourself.

