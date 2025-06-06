Sanya Malhotra's Health Secret? A Cup Of Matcha Tea Daily

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sanya Malhotra promotes matcha tea for its health benefits and taste. The actress regularly shares her love for matcha on social media. Matcha tea is rich in antioxidants and boosts metabolism.

Sanya Malhotra, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, is known for being conscious about her health and well-being. Among her many healthy eating habits, her love for matcha tea holds a special place.

In a recent Instagram post, Sanya shared that she is "obsessed with matcha" and she is not alone. A popular Japanese tea, Matcha is known for its health benefits and taste.

This is not the first time the Mrs actor shared her love for matcha tea. Malhotra shared her expertise on matcha drinks with her followers. Earlier, the actress showed her fans how to prepare a cup of matcha tea at home.

Benefits Of Matcha Tea

Rich in antioxidants and known to boost metabolism and give you mental clarity, matcha tea can be a great addition to any healthy routine. From weight loss to decreasing the risk of heart disease, matcha tea can help you in more ways than one.

She often prepared it using traditional tools, such as a bamboo whisk and bowl, showcasing her passion for authentic, mindful living. She even introduced actor Varun Dhawan to matcha on set, highlighting the many benefits of this healthful habit.

How To Make Matcha Tea

In a previous video, Sanya had also shared a way to prepare Matcha tea at home. She begins by adding a teaspoon of matcha powder to a bowl and mixing it with some water. Then, she uses a bamboo whisk, or chasen, to dissolve the powder in water to form a smooth and velvety drink. Transfer it into a glass tumbler and add some ice cubes to enjoy this delicious drink.

Sanya Malhotra's "obsession" with Matcha tea will make you want to try it too!