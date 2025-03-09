Sanya Malhotra Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Chic Blue Swim Set

Sanya Malhotra's fashion offerings are nothing short if a style statement.
When not sweating it out at the gym, the actress is busy raising the temperature with her striking looks.
The latest fashion entry in her lookbook is a lesson in doing beach style right. Sanya Malhotra's penchant for nailing vacay looks is a given and yet again, she treated us to another fabulously fashionable wonder. She posted a video in which she is seen posing in a chic blue bikini.
Her chic monochrome number featured a plunging neckline bikini top paired with matching bottoms. A wrap around skirt layered along the bottom added an extra edge to her overall look. A pair of chic shades and hat added to her vacay vibe. Minimal makeup with tinted lips was a perfect choice to round off her look.
