Florals And Ethnic Jewels Make For Sanya Malhotra's Spring Fusion Fashion

Sanya Malhotra has a signature sense of style that always shines through in her on screen roles and her off screen sartorial escapades. The Mrs. actress's recent social media photo dump is proof of her newest fashion strides bringing together a flower printed dress and traditional Indian jewellery.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Aces Chic Glam In A Stunning Co-Ord Set

Sanya Malhotra welcomed spring with open arms in a navy hued sleeveless floral print dress with a corset top finish, thick straps and a thigh-high slit. The upper bodice of the garment was a snug fit on Sanya's form and then it graduated into a voluminous skirt. The overall beige floral print added the perfect contrast to the bloom season ready dress from the shelves of the brand, Tiger & Twig.

Sanya's accessories of the day stole the show as she sported a layered multicoloured beadwork and kundan choker with a drop styled gold kundan necklace with bird and flora motifs, both from designer, Anu Merton. To amp up Sanya's look further stylist, Manisha Melwani added the perfect cube shaped gold earrings and a pearl beads filled domed shaped studs on each of her ears from the jewellery designer, Roma Narsingani.

Hair stylist and makeup artist, Natasha Mathias Dsouza rounded off Sanya's look with a sleek centre parted low bun that she teamed with a minimal nude makeup look. Sanya's glam of the day included a beaming base, defined brows, a wash of bronzer on the eyelids, eyeliner and mascara laden eyes, a touch of peach blush placed on her cheeks, and a caramel toned lip oil to finish off the look on a glossy note.

Sanya Malhotra aces the east meets west closet diaries in a floral dress and ethnic jewels.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Opens Up On Female Friendships: "They Are Always There To Sit And Listen To You"