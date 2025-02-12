Sanya Malhotra's Striped <i>Saree</i> With A Jacket Is Monochrome Done With An Edgy Twist

Sanya Malhotra has long been admired for her versatile acting skills, but her fashion choices are beginning to garner just as much attention. For the promotions of Mrs, she went with a unique saree style.

She ditched the monochromatic look in solid colours for prints in classic wide stripes proving that timeless styles can be made versatile too. Wearing a striped saree paired with a jacket, Sanya Malhotra showed that monochrome can be just as dynamic and exciting when it's infused with pattern and texture.

The coordinated print of the saree, blouse and jacket come together in warm mustard and maroon hues with golden sequins lining the hemline of the ensemble. The outfit is paired with a sleek golden choker, matching bangles and hoops to bring it all together.

For makeup, the actress went with deep tones for the eyes. Shades of dark brown and black outline her eyes to match the warm hues of her saree. The underlying tone of the saree is for it to be sophisticated chic which is complemented with a sleek low bun.

Sanya Malhotra's ensemble is a powerful example that fashion is ever evolving, and the saree can take any shape and form to make this traditional drape, a contemporary fashion statement.

