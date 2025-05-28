Sanya Malhotra Powers Through The Week In A Rust Lycra Skirt Set With Drape

Sanya Malhotra is a true powerhouse when it comes to chic fashion. She seamlessly transitions from pantsuits to gowns and beyond while always impressing the fashion universe. The Mrs. actress served major fashion goals in her latest post on Instagram. In a series of stunning photos taken, she dazzled in a rust-coloured outfit that exuded elegance. The star wore a signature sienna set from the shelves of clothing label, Ankita Jain.

The three-piece ensemble included a form-fitting tube top, skirt and a sheer, asymmetric overlay that draped softly over her body. Crafted from a digitally printed lycra mesh material, the set was both fully lined for coverage and support. The top was paired with a floor-length skirt in a slightly darker hue. Styled by Stacey Cardoz, Sanya accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings and elegant bracelets from Liali Jewellery.

Sanya Malhotra's look was complemented with subtle makeup look boasting of a wash of neutral eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer, contoured cheekbones and arched eyebrows. Her lips had a nude colour with a matte finish that gave her the perfect pout. Sanya finished off her look by tying her curly lcoks in a neat bun.

Sanya Malhotra's fashion sensibilities are truly meant to impress. Earlier, the actress stunned in a floral printed dress that she paired with traditional Indian jewellery. The outfit came with a corset top finish, thick straps and a thigh-high slit from the shelves of the brand, Tiger & Twig. The upper bodice of the garment was a snug fit on Sanya's form and then it graduated into a voluminous skirt. The overall beige floral print added the perfect contrast to the bloom season-ready dress.

Sanya's accessories of the day stole the show as she sported a layered multicoloured beadwork and kundan choker with a drop-style ethnic gold necklace with birds and flora motifs, both from designer, Anu Merton. To amp up Sanya's look, stylist Manisha Melwani added the perfect cube-shaped gold earrings and pearl beads filled domed studs adorned on each of her ears from the jewellery designer, Roma Narsingani.

Sanya Malhotra's rust hued three-piece skirt set is all set to wow the fashion police and how.

