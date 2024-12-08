Sanya Malhotra's Intense Workout Was How She Looked So Fine In The <i>Aankh</i> Music Video

Sanya Malhotra has been the talk of the tow since the release of the single Aankh, that brought together a mix of her dancing prowess and Sunidhi Chauhan. But little did people know of the sheer hard work that went behind the chiselled body that Sanya flaunted as she shook a leg to the tunes of Aankh. The Kathal actress' trainer Tridev Pandey, who is the founder of Nice And Easy Fitness, shared reel that gave us a sneak-peek into how she broke a sweat behind-the-scenes to attain her music video-ready figure.

Here are all the exercises she did to get in shape for Aankh.

Just like Sanya and Tridev, sit on your yoga mat in the morning hours and do the Vakrasana or the twist pose that involves twisting the body to the left and right. It improves flexibility and posture, along with reducing tension. Try over head tricep extensions like Sanya's, while standing tall with one's feet and hip-width apart while holding a resistance band in your hand and pulling upward. This adds strength and improves upper body strength and shoulder stability. Aping Sanya, you too can do standing bicep curls using the resistance bands to burn those extra calories, get toned arms and add strength to your bicep muscles because of the constant tension felt in them. Next, try your hands at doing sideways bicep curls using the resistance bands like Sanya that will be combination exercise to tone your arms and waist together. Last but not the least, use your stability ball and move anti-clockwise and then clockwise in a circular motion in front of your face and overhead. This acts as a good warm-up routine to start training the arm muscles, including your biceps and triceps.

