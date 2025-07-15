Sunidhi Chauhan's Washboard Abs Snap Will Make You Want To Track Your Own Fitness Transformation

Sunidhi Chauhan's Instagram handle is turning out to be the perfect source of inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. The singer's physical transformation is not a secret to her social media followers. Her latest entry is a picture of herself with a black motorcycle on a city street at night.

Sunidhi Chauhan's Look

Sunidhi Chauhan is seen wearing a black bralette with loose-fitting denim trousers and flip-flops. A white jacket with blue striped sleeves is tied around her waist but what caught our attention was her toned physique. Her washboard abs were on full display in the pictures.

Sunidhi Chauhan's conscious health choices have gifted her with a dream body, which fitness enthusiasts aspire to achieve. "Hoppin' on my ride to the next… #IAmHome," she wrote in the caption.

Check the post here:

Sunidhi Chauhan has undergone a remarkable fitness transformation in recent years. At 41, the singer maintains a toned physique through a disciplined regimen of intermittent fasting, a calorie-restricted, high-protein diet and strength training.

Sunidhi Chauhan's Fitness Secrets

In an interview with Mid-day, Sunidhi shared her fitness secrets and the changes she made in her lifestyle post-pregnancy. The singer revealed that she adheres to the principles of intermittent fasting.

“The motivation to fast was to not only lose weight, but also give the intestines rest. All the snacking that we do is not good. At times, when I'm travelling or shooting long hours, I've gone without food for 24 hours. I would never be hungry because my work would keep me occupied. Today, fasting for 16 hours is not tough. I get better sleep and have better concentration,” she said.

Her fitness trainer, Viraj Sarmalkar, added that Sunidhi shed five kilos in 10 days. “She can lift 90 kilos, squat with 70 kilos on her back, and can pull off a few unassisted pull-ups. At one time, she completed a five-kilometre run in 25 minutes," he said.

Last year, Sunidhi Chauhan took the stage by storm while performing across the country as part of her I Am Home concert tour. Her physical transformation has made her a more energetic performer, inspiring others to prioritise their health and wellness.