Sanya Malhotra And Sunidhi Chauhan Are As Bright As A Neon Light In Matching Lime Outfits

Are Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan collaborating on a new project? While we do not have a concrete answer to the question, what we do know is that the two celebrities are making waves with their sartorial game. On Thursday, Sanya posted a picture featuring Sunidhi on Instagram where they were seen twinning in colour-coordinated outfits. Sanya picked out a neon green bralette that came with a deep-scooped neckline and broad straps. Two additional straps wrapped around her waist added to the x-factor. Ruched details delivered an extra dose of oomph. She paired the fit with a teeny-weeny skirt featuring ruffle details. A trailing ruffle fabric extended below from one side of her waist. With her vibrantly-coloured silhouette making all the noise, Sanya resorted to minimal accessories — silver studs and a bracelet. Dewy makeup coupled with nude lips, classic eyeliner, wispy mascara-coated lashes and well-sculpted eyebrows framed her face beautifully.

Sunidhi Chauhan complemented Sanya Malhotra by slipping into a neon green bodysuit. Cutout detail on the waist was the risque factor here. Sunidhi pulled it off with unmatched confidence and grace. A ruched bralette peeked from underneath. The singer completed her spunky avatar with an asymmetrical pleated mini-skirt. Enormous silver hoops shined through her curly open hair. Metallic shimmery eyeshadow offered the finishing touches.

In a separate photo posted by Sunidhi Chauhan, the singer and Sanya Malhotra looked as glamorous as ever. Sunidhi walked on the bold route wearing a silver lace-embroidered bralette. Curved edges wrapped around her bodice and a single drawstring on the back added to the edge. She teamed up the itty-bitty fit with a sheer fishnet skirt. Delicate strips from the gabring plunged in length forming a pool of fabric below. It was her smokey eyes that sealed her sizzling avatar to perfection.

Sanya Malhotra lived up to Sunidhi Chauhan's fiery vibe in a white strapless-structured corset top consisting of criss-cross details on the back. A layered and frilly mini skirt was all she needed to serve chic-girl goals. Shiny eyeshadow and glossy red lips rounded off her makeup game. Long danglers and chunky rings suited the overall aesthetic.

We cannot wait to learn what Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan have to offer to fans.

